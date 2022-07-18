A training workshop I attended once included two sets of children’s building blocks. The instructor sent one volunteer out of the room while another arranged one set of blocks.
Without looking at that set, the volunteer who had been outside had to replicate the design with the second set of blocks, based only on instructions from the person who arranged them. Neither could ask a question, and they couldn’t see each other while one gave and the other received the instructions.
The exercise was designed to show the dangers of one-way communication, and I’ve been reminded of that a lot lately by results much worse than the failure of the block exercise.
Communication has never been easy, but it feels like we’re worse at it today. Perhaps the recent years of stress, isolation and even missing cues because of face masks have taken a toll.
In an online post this month about the publication anniversary of the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” one of several lines written by Harper Lee stood out as I’ve been thinking about our communication failures.
“People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for,” Judge Taylor says before telling the spectators they must sit in silence or be removed from the courtroom.
I suspect that if I wrote the sentence, “It was 75 degrees,” some people would conclude that I said it was too hot, some that I said it was too cold, and a few would be convinced that I have an agenda related to climate change.
As a journalist, I’m used to that. A colleague said he once had two opposing political candidates on the phone claiming at the same time he was biased against them and in favor of the other.
What bothers me is the frequency with which I’m seeing people jump to conclusions, assuming ill intent from another’s words, in many other contexts. Rather than ask a single question for clarity, they react to that assumed intent. This happens not only with strangers but even people who have been in long-term relationships.
In multiple scenarios, hurt feelings, anger and damaged relationships have erupted because of communication failures, both in writing and in person.
The first to speak or write has a responsibility to be clear, but so do the recipients of communication. The author of the best-selling book “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen R. Covey has said, “If I were to summarize in one sentence the single most important principle I have learned in the field of interpersonal relations, it would be this: Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”
Jumping to conclusions is easy — and dangerous. We could all use a bit more understanding.
