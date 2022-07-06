We purged plenty of paper and other items accumulated over about eight decades before The Daily Times moved last week, but I carried Iva Butler’s Rolodex card holder with me to our new office.
I couldn’t discard this part of our newspaper and community history, a reminder of a woman who devoted nearly 45 years to keeping Blount County informed and connected.
I didn’t know Iva well, having only worked alongside her briefly as a freelancer, but I knew her dedication well enough to understand when I saw a Daily Times article about her “retirement” in 2015 that she must be dying, as she did within a week.
Iva’s collection of phone numbers was passed along to me by another reporter, no less dedicated, who like many couldn’t balance the calling for this work against the demands of the schedule, the low pay and benefits, and the desire for a family life.
On Iva’s card for one local official alone I found half a dozen numbers reflecting the change over time. One number for a pager, one for a “car phone.” Checking Iva’s cards against the relatively few numbers I have stored on my cellphone, many still are current. If I can’t easily find a number elsewhere I sometimes check the Rolodex, but that’s not why I hold on to this relic.
Our move reminded me that we become blind to the familiar.
I thought when it was time to remove the awards lining the newsroom walls on Harper Avenue that sight would be depressing, and it was a bit of an emotional moment when I saw Marcus Fitzsimmons pulling the plaques from the wall. What we discovered, though, was the room was notably lighter when all that wood and metal came down, because there were so many awards.
In doing our work every day, we forget that we are part of a long history of award-winning journalists, not only reporters, but editors and photographers too.
I never hung my press association awards at the old office and haven’t decided yet whether I’ll pull them out of a closet and put them up in the new one. The first thing I will hang is my copy of “Trex’s Rules.” On Harper Avenue I had a simple sheet of 11-by-17-inch paper stuck on the wall with tape. Now I have a frame for this important guidance from former Managing Editor Frank “Buzz” Trexler.
The list is valuable not only for new staff but even someone like me, with more than three decades of experience as a writer and editor in various types of publishing.
The first rule is, “When in doubt, leave it out.” At No. 3 is the reminder, “Never send the story without answering the No. 1 reader question, ‘Why should I care?’”
No. 11 advises, “If you’re going to tick people off, make sure it’s worth ticking them off.”
The reason Trex’s Rules have been so much on my mind is the final one, No. 24: “While someone else may own the press, the community owns the newspaper.”
Important work happens within our building, but the heart of what we do happens outside those walls. Our reporters are in the meeting rooms where the decisions are made about the future of Blount County, in the schools, at the ball fields, in the businesses, places of worship and homes.
The Daily Times is recording the history of the people of Blount County, literally from birth to death. We still publish births, photos of the latest addition to five generations of a family, as well as milestone anniversaries.
That’s along with the hard news. I’ll remind you that one of our reporters broke the news of Amazon coming to Blount County nearly three months before the official announcement, and Iva wrote in 2009 about the plan to turn the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant property into what is now Springbrook Farm.
If you pay attention, like I have recently, you’ll find The Daily Times stories posted all around Blount County, in yellowing clippings on school walls, framed copies in businesses and elegant plaque presentations at nonprofit organizations. The Daily Times is there, has been there, will continue to be there with this community’s support.
Often when someone compliments an article I’ve written, I will remind them that I am only as good as my sources, the people who keep me informed and help me to understand complex issues.
You have a voice in this newspaper, and not just in the letters to the editor. Even amid last week’s move to 226 Gill St., Alcoa, we never stopped. The first thing we did was plug in the phones and boot up the computers, even before we had desks to set them on. For those who like to drop off paper items, our Life editor, Melanie Tucker, ensured our new lobby had the tray to share those too.
This is your newspaper and your community. I hope that you value both and will work with us to make them even better.
