Hearing someone say, “I don’t like to read” or “My child doesn’t like to read” frustrates me. Reading isn’t just a separate activity some people do for enjoyment. Reading is an essential life skill.
To me, saying you don’t like to read is like saying you don’t like “transportation.” I don’t go for joy rides, but I drive to go where I want. Reading is the tool, and you can choose the destination.
No matter what your interest, you can discover more about it by reading.
I know reading isn’t easy for everyone, and for many it isn’t the best way to learn. What discourages me is when people dismiss reading without trying. Today we have an amazing array of options at our fingertips, including audiobooks and typefaces that may make reading more comfortable for people with dyslexia.
I was astonished when I read that some children enter kindergarten never having held a book. Story time started before my child’s first steps.
Today you could visit the Blount County Public Library and two book stores — three if you count comic books, and you should — within 2 miles. We have well over a dozen Little Free Libraries scattered around the county too. I shouldn’t have to tell anyone in Tennessee at least about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, sending books straight to homes with champions such as the Maryville Kiwanis Foundation.
With a county library card you also can access e-books and audiobooks with the Libby app from anywhere with an internet connection.
On car trips with our small child we’d not only listen to Veggie Tales and Disney music but also books, such as the tales of Humphrey, a classroom hamster. I think some books are even better as audiobooks.
An audiobook can take us back to the roots of what makes books amazing — storytelling.
A great story does more than convey information. In a TED Talk titled “How Literature Can Help Us Develop Empathy,” Beth Ann Fennelly cites several studies related to that benefit of reading.
Even with all that is available online today, a trip to the library can be even better. I rediscovered that twice in the past month.
I could devote hours to scrolling through YouTube videos of quilter Angela Walters, and sometimes might, but recently I walked out of the public library with three of her books. Flipping through them for ideas and information was much faster.
I already had wasted too much time looking online and calling people to track down a tidbit of information for a news article last week before I headed to the library, where I found the answer literally within two minutes on a shelf in the reference section.
Unfortunately, despite the wide availability of books today, we are reading fewer.
Nearly a quarter of American adults, 23%, said they hadn’t read even a portion of a book — in print, electronic or audio format — from early 2020-21, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Note that’s also a period when we were spending a lot more time at home than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A December 2021 Gallup survey found Americas read an average of just over a book a month in the past year, the lowest number in more than three decades. Gallup also didn’t ask how many we finished, just read at least part way, and it included audiobooks.
According to the Pew survey, the groups less likely to have read any books had lower levels of education and income and were age 50 or above.
I suspect if you’re reading this newspaper, you’re among the more likely to have read a book. I don’t have to convince you to read, but I urge you to encourage others.
Although I grew up with parents and older siblings who read often, I think my elementary school librarian may have scared me into being a reader. To this day I would never dare “thumb” or dog-ear a page because of Mrs. Moore.
I vividly remember the day she discovered I had just one small volume to check out before a holiday, and she stopped stamping books, got up from her desk and pulled a giant book of fairy tales from the shelf for me. I couldn’t imagine seeing Mrs. Moore again if I hadn’t finished reading the book. My memory jumps from that single book to a short time later when I enthusiastically had read my way through shelves with series of books.
Others are still a powerful force in convincing me to read something I might not choose myself, and most of the time I enjoy the books. I do question my friend’s gift of “Anna Karenina” when I had a long daily commute by train, though.
I knew nothing about rowing when my dental hygienist recommended “The Boys on the Boat,” and while you might have to drag me to a baseball game, I’ve read several novels centered on the sport, as well as “Moneyball.”
Keep books in your car for the wait in the pickup line before school dismissal or your appointment at the doctor’s office. Give them as gifts. Stop by the library or a book store and check out something new. Let’s raise that average above a book a month.
