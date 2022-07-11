We are one step away from requiring students to take their own toilet paper to school.
No school supplies are more basic than pencils and paper, and we expect families to send those in, along with tissues, cleaning wipes and a whole lot more.
I haven’t sent a child to kindergarten for more than a decade, so I picked up a local school supply list last week just to make a rough tally of the cost. I didn’t hunt all over for bargains, but I also opted for the basic pencils at a dollar a pack instead of the more expensive brand I prefer.
The total: $79.07.
That was without tax, although some of our local students head back to the classroom next week, and the state’s tax-free weekend doesn’t begin until July 29. That also was without any of the extra items teachers say they would appreciate, and this kindergarten list included paper towels there.
I do not blame teachers for the lengthy lists. Tennessee’s funding formula for schools has included just $200 per teacher for instructional supplies, and they must pool half of that together for supplies they couldn’t buy alone. Start doing some basic math: $100 divided by 20 students, divided by 180 days. Of course when you reach the higher grades the teachers are serving many more students a day.
The school supplies are just the start. Then there are school fees and class fees, which can easily add up to another $100 or more.
Public schools cannot require anyone to pay fees for activities that are part of the school day. Guidance the Tennessee Department of Education’s general counsel issued in 2019 said, “Fees may be requested, but not required of any student ... In fact, the State constitution and State statutes prohibit schools from requiring any student, regardless of income, from being charged a fee ‘as a condition to attending the public school or using its equipment while receiving educational training.’”
I am not trying to foster a revolt against funding classrooms. I want us to be honest about the cost of education.
The same guidance says, “Public school is free in Tennessee.” That is laughable. Tell that to the parents filling carts with paper, pencils and more, or the teachers trying to make do when parents can’t or don’t chip in.
There are other arguments for covering the costs of supplies at the state or district — rather than the student — level. Imagine the buying power of negotiating a discount when buying the supplies for more than 17,000 students, if even just our three local districts collaborated on a contract.
Right now we’re sending a lot of money from Blount County to Walmart, Target and other retailers by buying supplies individually. I love buying notebooks and pens (perhaps there is a bit of ink in my veins), but I’m also frugal. I won’t go deep into my thoughts on fundraisers, where a hefty chunk of money goes to an outside company instead of the school. I’d rather write a check directly to the school.
No matter what we pay for education, I know some of you think it’s too much. Perhaps you’ve raised your children or never had any and don’t think you should be contributing a dime.
We all benefit when children receive a solid education, and providing them with a great start should be a value we all embrace. The founders of Blount County obviously thought education was important — look at the county seal. Perhaps it’s telling that Blount County put education at the top, with religion and industry, while the state of Tennessee seal includes only agriculture and commerce.
When I mentioned the school supply lists to one administrator, he saw it as a tradition done for as long as he can remember. I think we can do better.
I’d also like more than for kindergartners to walk into classrooms fully stocked with pencils and paper.
For six years now I’ve been writing about high school students who work hard and qualify for national competitions. When kids are doing what we want them to do in school, working hard and achieving at extraordinarily high levels, I don’t think they or their teachers should have to worry also about selling enough cupcakes or soliciting enough donors to cover all the costs.
Let’s start with the basic supplies, though. Until we decide to be honest about the cost of a “free” public education, if it’s in your heart and your budget, find a teacher or school where you can chip in. We have one on a fundraising site just trying to replace furniture, some of which is held together with duct tape and zip ties. We can do better.
And to the many individuals and businesses who already are very generous to our schools, thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.