There are angels among us. Divine emissaries. Heavenly beings. The Good Book says if we’re lucky we might even encounter one “unawares.”
I guess I’m lucky. Really lucky. Because I’ve encountered several, and I didn’t even believe in angels until recently. I figured they were part of the Bible that wasn’t meant to be taken literally like talking snakes and seven-headed beasts.
And, here’s the thing about angels. They don’t look alike, think alike or even believe alike. That is to say they aren’t all Baptists, who — speaking from experience — I’ve found can be as orthodox as Peter but mean as the devil.
I realize I’m poking the bear here. The last time I checked there were more than 90 Baptist churches in Blount County, some with as many members as a small country. But the thing about angels is they’re not impressed by numbers. No more than Jesus was. A dozen good angels can turn a whole city on its head.
I met several angels in West Knoxville recently handing out coffee and hot chocolate to a ragged band of immigrants and asylum seekers who had rolled into town on a bus with little more than a handful of pesos and the crazy notion that we might actually believe those words on the Statue of Liberty — send me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. These wannabe Americans looked shell-shocked and scared standing there outside the office of Homeland Security in the cold and rain without access to a chair, a waiting room in which to put said chair or even a porta potty in which to relieve oneself during the long hours they stood like cattle waiting for someone to call their names.
The angels themselves — three women from Foothills Unitarian Church — may not have believed a lot of the highfalutin things we Christians profess about Jesus, but there they were acting like Jesus. Offering a drink and a kind word. Actually obeying Christ’s teachings which, again, according to the Good Book, is the acid test of whether you’re a follower of Jesus as opposed to someone who might teach Sunday School but closes his heart to the widows and orphans stacked up at our southern border.
They were angels.
The next one I bumped into was eating Thai food in a West Maryville restaurant. Big, burly and boisterous, he also blew my stereotypes about angels even though he was a United Methodist which, I am told, is really just a Baptist who likes to read. In his company was a young woman who reportedly rescued thousands of girls from the ravages of civil war in Central Africa. Our modern-day Gabriel had flown to South Sudan to rescue this rescuer and had (a) adopted her as his own child, and (b) was now paying for her to attend Maryville College.
Who does that? Angels, that’s who.
The third angel I have known my entire adult life. And, while most of us focus our humanitarian efforts on, well, humans, this woman has focused hers on God’s forgotten little critters. The kind Saint Francis cared so much about — that we humans are willing to chain up, cage up or simply dump on a country road when it suits our purposes. These unsuspecting, unblameworthy animals wind up in animal shelters across East Tennessee, where most of them are adopted. But thousands of the less-fortunate, less-desirable, harder-to-place animals are left to languish in a concrete kennel until the death angel comes and puts them out of their misery.
At least that’s how it was until a few years ago, when this quiet little angel decided to put a stop to it.
She formed a nonprofit, raised enough money to purchase a couple of fancy trucks and hire some drivers and began transporting these hard-to-place dogs to animal shelters in northern states with strict spay-neuter laws where dogs are in short supply, and eager families can’t wait to get their hands on a black pit mix, half-blind chihuahua or Tennessee brown dog. To date, some 20,000 dogs have been transported and saved by this angel.
So there is reason for hope. Reason for rejoicing. There are angels among us!
And I don’t just believe it. I have seen them with my own eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.