Dear Editor:
I am writing on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Blount County concerning the proposal currently in front of the Blount County Election Commission and eventually the County Commission to move to a system of 10-15 “convenience voting centers,” thereby closing 21 community precincts.
The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 to assist and support newly enfranchised American women as they went to the polls for the first time, following ratification of the 19th Amendment. Since then, leagues across the country have been dedicated not only to voter education but to investigating and confronting any political actions that may impede or discourage eligible people from exercising their right. For that reason, The LWVBC has reservations and concerns about the urgency of this proposed Blount action.
When we approached Election Administrator Susan Knopf for information and clarification concerning the proposal, she graciously responded promptly with a detailed explanation, including voter turnout details of precincts since 2016, some of which are quite low. She stated that the centers will be conveniently located with plenty of parking, easily accessible to workers on their way to and from work. Each will be open to any county voter on Election Day just like early voting locations. The plan also would eliminate the need to use public schools as precincts and allowing our three school districts to remain open on election days.
The proposed plan would save the county an estimated $80,000 per election year. Knopf added that the state minimum number of such voting centers would be 10, but the Election Commission is looking at 15 proposed sites, as yet undisclosed.
A long list exists of well-intended government efficiencies with terrible consequences for individual Americans. The league is concerned that some Blount Countians may be inconvenienced, discouraged, confused, frustrated by this change and thereby fail to vote. We also believe that those neighborhoods and communities that stand to lose their precincts will feel marginalized and discriminated against.
Let me be clear, the LWVBC believes that any action that discourages any eligible Blount Countian from registering or voting is categorically voter suppression, and we vigorously oppose it. We respectfully request that the Election Commission do the following:
• Slow down this process.
• Examine the proposed list of precinct closures to be sure that no minority, disadvantaged or disabled population groups are being targeted.
• Publish the proposed center locations as soon as possible for public consideration.
• Schedule two to three public hearings to respond to questions, concerns and recommendations.
• Visit the neighborhoods and communities where precincts may close and talk to individuals about how this plan will affect them personally.
Only after such an exhaustive process can a thoughtful and reasonable decision be reached. It is not lost on me that I am writing this on the very birthdate of Dr. Martin Luther King, that champion for expanding voting rights. In his memory, and for all our sakes, those rights must be jealously protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.