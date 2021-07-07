Any way you slice it, eating less meat is a good idea
There is an art to writing that I hope to learn someday. As readers may have noticed, I tend to focus on my ideas and trust that they will write themselves. That art, using language to make an issue sound more extreme than it actually is, seems to have been mastered by Maryville’s Bonnie Falchuk-Baker.
In Ms. Falchuk-Baker’s recent op-ed (“My beef with the climate change agenda”, June 29), she makes the climate movement’s methods sound draconian while neglecting its exemplary goal. Appreciating Falchuk-Baker’s writing and some of her sentiments, I thought it prudent to publish a perspective from another side - the side of youngsters like me who are desperate to scrape out a better world from diminishing prospects.
Falchuk-Baker begins by expressing frustration that her homemade meatloaf is controversial. I am happy to inform the author that there is nothing contentious about her doubtlessly delicious meatloaf. A 2019 Gallup poll found that 97% of Americans eat beef, pork or chicken. It would be a shame to let the personal choices of 3% spoil that yummy dish.
The author continues to address two proposed plans she heard about on Fox News to reduce meat consumption, apparently assuming that they are representative of the climate movement’s methods. In truth, most in the movement would only encourage willpower as a means to reduce your meat intake. Moreover, their goal isn’t universal vegetarianism. Greenpeace, for example, encourages people to eat less than 11 ounces of meat per week, enough room for three chicken breasts.
The truth about climate advocates is far from fear-mongering Fox’s narrative: they’re predominantly omnivorous, they want everyone to control their own diet and they have no quarrel with cattle ranchers.
Regardless of your feelings toward the climate change agenda, eating less meat is a good idea. Contrary to Falchuk-Baker’s claim, too much meat is bad for your health. The author references an analysis that relies on three studies to suggest that meat does not affect one’s risk for heart disease and cancer (two of which admit “very-low-certainty” about their conclusions).
By contrast, the most comprehensive study of nutrition ever conducted found clear evidence that meat significantly increases your cholesterol and that high cholesterol causes cardiovascular disease and cancer.
According to the “China Study” - conducted across 20 years by a joint Cornell and Oxford team - fat, animal proteins and meat cause cholesterol levels to rise. Luckily, even small dietary improvements make a big difference: “Every one percent that you reduce your cholesterol level will reduce your chance of heart attack by two to three percent.”
Neal Barnard, M.D., a professor at my own George Washington University, notes that two-thirds of Americans alive today will die of cancer or heart disease, most of it diet-related.
As in the ailment of Ms. Falchuk-Baker’s husband, meats can serve important nutritional needs in many circumstances, but - for most of us - they are better treated like cookies: ‘sometimes food.’
Finally, there is the seminal catastrophe of my generation. Through burnt fossil fuels and the highly potent methane that livestock flatulate, modern civilization emits greenhouse gases at unsustainable rates. Those gases trap the sun’s heat in our atmosphere rather than letting it escape out to space, causing our world to get hotter. This melts polar ice caps, causing sea levels to rise to the extent that entire countries may cease to exist by the century’s end.
In addition, warmer temperatures expand the hospitable climate for disease-carrying mosquitoes and increase the frequency and magnitude of forest fires.
The World Health Organization’s conservative estimate is that 150,000 people will die in 2021 from a combination of air pollution, hunger, and diseases induced by climate change. More realistic numbers from the non-profit DARA put the number closer to 5 million, with expectations to reach 6 million a year by 2030. The climate change agenda that the author criticizes aims to protect those innocent lives. Where is the “anti-human sentiment” in that?
Researchers from the World Bank estimate livestock farming accounts for 51% of greenhouse emissions. Even a modest reduction in that figure will save countless over the coming decades.
To Falchuk-Baker and all readers, I respectfully implore you to take climate change seriously. It is real. Perhaps it won’t affect your life, but it will certainly affect mine. At stake are white Tennessee winters with my children and the rare southern Appalachian spruce-fir forests I hope to take them hiking through.
More than that, peoples’ lives are at stake. You may not know the victims. Most are not yet born. But you can help save them and lengthen your own life by making that next car a hybrid, switching out old bulbs for LEDs or eating just a little less meat.
