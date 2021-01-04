At the end of a president’s term, it falls on columnists to chime in with their assessments. I do so with reluctance. Among my friends and family are those who utterly loathe Donald J. Trump, and do not want to hear anything good about him. But there are also those who see Donald J. Trump as sent by God himself to save America, and do not want hear anything bad about him.
Honesty compels me to say both good and bad things about Donald J. Trump.
This column will discuss Trump’s domestic presidency. I will first take up his accomplishments for the country as a whole and then what he did for the Republican Party. My next column will turn to his foreign policy.
I count President Trump’s major domestic accomplishments as three: the economy pre-COVID-19, energy independence and fighting the war against the invisible enemy of COVID-19.
The credit for the explosive economic growth, before COVID-19 upended everything in March 2020, belongs to Trump. This growth was fueled by the removal of bureaucratic obstacles by presidential directives and by Trump’s tax cut approved by Congress. Taken together, they enabled corporations to invest in expansion and repatriate overseas earnings to reignite American manufacturing. Unemployment levels reached historic lows for Blacks and Latinos, and real wages gained faster for those in the lower tiers of society.
Energy independence has been a goal of every president since Jimmy Carter in the 1970s. Thanks to fracking and Trump’s speeding up approvals for new pipelines, this was not only achieved, but the United States has become the world’s largest energy producer, even surpassing Russia and China in oil production. The geostrategic significance of this cannot be understated. For one, we are now free from the vulnerabilities of any disruptions in supply from the Middle East.
COVID, for Trump, has been a two-edged sword. On the sheer face of its eruption on his watch in an election year, it effectively guaranteed his electoral defeat. Even so, despite the Biden campaign’s constant refrain that Trump was doing nothing about the pandemic, in fact he was doing plenty. He declared a national emergency and deployed the National Defense Production Act to divert private industry into producing a critical supply of ventilators and other needed medical supplies, and mobilized National Guard units to erect makeshift hospitals. Most importantly, in March he let out eight contracts to pharmaceutical corporations to develop a vaccine in Operation Warp Speed. In a recent Op-Ed, Harvard professor and frequent Democratic consultant Graham Allison unequivocally asserted that two factors alone accounted for the rapid development of this vaccine: American capitalism and Donald J. Trump.
Nevertheless, Trump repeatedly shot himself in the foot by his boorish behavior in daily press conferences, his symbolic refusal to wear a mask, and his foolish public spats with public health professionals. This led Karl Rove, a sympathetic Republican columnist, to conclude: “his public comments during the pandemic highlighted ... his worst qualities and obscured his successes.”
For the Republican Party, Trump’s accomplishments were two-fold: the courts and an expansion of the party’s base. Indeed, for conservatives, the three reasons for justifying the Trump presidency were Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, his appointments to the Supreme Court. These appointments have sealed a conservative majority to the court for years to come, returning lawmaking to the legislative branch where it belongs.
Even as his behavior has alienated white suburban voters and women more generally, Trump has done much to break out the GOP from its white ethnic box. A recent study by The New York Times has drawn attention to the huge inroads Trump has made among young Black men, Latinos and Asians. This was most evident in Trump’s 2020 wins in Texas and Florida.
I cannot sidestep the conclusion that the country has suffered through a toxic four years of disgraceful politics. Much of it is Trump’s fault. He has demeaned the presidency by his constant personal attacks and insults. Most reprehensible was his calling war hero John McCain a loser for being a prisoner of war. And, there is just one word for his performance in the first presidential debate — atrocious. After that, all Joe Biden had to do was ride out the campaign in his basement.
But the fault is not just Donald Trump’s. Democrats hold their good share of the blame. For one thing, after the Mueller Report failed to levy any charges against Trump, the House nevertheless impeached the president for an inappropriate phone call. Dismissed by the Senate, the fiasco was an insult to the Constitution.
A media that hyped one dissolving “collusion” claim after another only made matters worse. Also in this making-matters-worse category were Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech and Charles Schumer’s fist-waving threats to the Supreme Court justices on the steps of the court.
Over time, the storm and fury of the Trump presidency will fade. What will remain for historians to ponder is the epic political phenomenon of Donald J. Trump.
