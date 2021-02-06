Whatever the outcome to Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial, his foreign policy record needs to be assessed in order to map out the challenges facing the new Biden administration.
Trump’s stamp of an “America First” foreign policy did not play as well as his “Make America Great Again” campaign did domestically. His unilateral approach on the world stage alienated our closest allies. Imposing unilateral tariffs against friends and foes alike did not “win friends and influence people.”
Though Trump deserves credit as the first president to call out China for unfair trade practices by imposing punitive tariffs on it, these measures would have been more effective had he enlisted multilateral support from traditional allies.
Regarding Trump’s treatment of allies and adversaries, the verdict is decidedly mixed. He needlessly antagonized Premier Justin Trudeau of Canada and outright alienated Angela Merkel of Germany. On the positive side, he formed close relationships with Boris Johnson of England, Emmanuel Macron of France, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Shinzo Abe of Japan. Also, despite serious differences, he maintained working relationships with Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Even though he failed to secure a denuclearization agreement for the Korean Peninsula, Trump did defuse a serious crisis over Kim’s threatening behavior, and has set the stage for Biden to make real progress on this issue.
Trump’s impolitic harangues of NATO allies for their low military expenditures nonetheless succeeded in achieving NATO’s long-sought goal of each country spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense. For America’s role, as part of this larger military buildup, Trump agreed to Ukraine’s request for lethal Javelin anti-tank missiles (after this request had been denied earlier by President Obama) that enabled Ukrainian forces to achieve a stabilizing military standoff against Russian forces that had encroached into Eastern Ukraine.
Trump’s announced pull-back of 15,000 U.S. troops from Germany and his intention to withdraw all U.S. forces from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, however, were ill-advised and undermined long-standing American foreign policy goals. Moreover, Trump kept referring to the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq as “unnecessary wars.” Saying this as commander in chief was a hurtful insult to the families of the fallen soldiers from these conflicts.
Despite all this, Trump left his biggest mark in the Middle East. Much of it involved cleaning up wreckages left by the Obama administration. In his two terms (2008-16), President Obama did have two major accomplishments in the region. His most stellar was the daring raid on May 10, 2011, by Seal Team Six that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The other, and more controversial one, was the nuclear deal he struck with Iran in 2015 that essentially froze its nuclear program in place.
Trump withdrew from this agreement — because its inspection provisions were inadequate and it did not cover Iran’s growing arsenal of missiles — and slapped punitive sanctions on Iran instead. In retaliation, Iran is now enriching uranium far above the levels permitted by the deal. Clearly, there is work to be done here.
Obama’s first mistake was his failure to renew the 2009 Status of Forces Agreement with Iraq. As a result, all U.S. forces had to pull out of Iraq by 2011. This created a vacuum that was filled by ISIS, the vicious Islamic terrorist group that launched a ruthless military crusade to establish an Islamic caliphate in the region. A tepid aerial campaign ordered by Obama failed to blunt this drive, leaving more wreckage. Raqqa fell to ISIS forces in Syria in 2013, and Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, fell in 2014. With these takeovers, ISIS proclaimed a caliphate equal in size to the United Kingdom.
Obama’s vacillations were compounded by another mistake: the red line he drew in the sand in 2012 warning Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad that any use of chemical weapons would trigger a stern American response. The next year Assad did use chemical weapons against his own people. Instead of responding militarily, Obama claimed credit for reaching a peaceful solution by persuading Assad to surrender these weapons to the Russians. But this gesture had the unintended side effect of returning Russia to the Middle East as an ally of Syria. Russian troops now block any hope of overthrowing the murderous Assad regime.
In 2017, Trump launched a two-year military drive to destroy the ISIS caliphate. This time, the U.S. deployed ground forces as battlefield advisers to the Syrian Defense Forces, and called in time-sensitive combat airstrikes. Both Raqqa and Mosul were liberated that summer, and the last military pocket of ISIS forces was wiped out in 2019. Thus, Donald Trump deserves full credit for this significant victory in the war on terror.
Finally, in the last year of his presidency, Trump employed a different approach to peace in the Middle East by sidestepping the thorny Palestinian issue and setting up diplomatic relations between Israel and individual Muslim states instead. With these “Abraham Accords,” Israel established formal links with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Ironically, then, despite our domestic discord, Trump has bequeathed to Biden a somewhat more peaceful world than the one he inherited in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.