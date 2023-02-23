I’ve got chickens in my front yard. And here’s what they do. Peck. Nearly all day. Oh, sure, they fuss when another chicken gets too close. And they breed, and raise baby chickens. But mostly they peck.
At least that’s what the girl chickens do.
The roosters are a whole other deal. They peck and breed, of course, but what they really enjoy is strutting their outrageously colorful stuff. And crowing. Over and over starting about 4:30 a.m. They fuss and fight, too. Mostly when another rooster gets too close to the wife.
Chicken life. Very simple and straightforward.
Now, think for a minute about your life. You peck. You breed. You raise your young. You probably even strut your stuff. But most of your time and energy goes to what?
Work. Most likely. But very few of us work more than 40-50 hours a week, so that leaves more than a hundred hours for something else. You probably sleep nearly half of that extra time, but what about the other 50-60 hours?
If you’re raising kids that accounts for a lot of it, but you still have several hours a day that are yours. So what do you do? Read? Fish? Play golf? Watch a little television? Probably. But I bet there’s something else you do.
Worry. Fret. Ruminate.
People spend a lot of time worrying about things. It’s especially true for women according to a recent study. But here’s the thing. It’s hard to hem worry in. People’s minds tend to circle back again and again to the same set of concerns. Over time, this can lead to chronic anxiety.
Of course we all know that stress and anxiety are not good for us. That they take a toll on our health and happiness. Ravage our gut. Raise our blood pressure. Compromise our immune system.
We are literally worrying ourselves sick, and, in some cases, to death.
If you grew up in a typical American household, very little attention was given to how we avoid this anxiety trap. You might have gone to church. Prayed. Maybe you exercised to burn off some of that excessive adrenaline and cortisol, but many took an easier route. We drank. Perhaps even used a few drugs. But never once growing up did anybody talk to me about meditation. Settling down my “monkey mind” that was racing from one thing to the next and shifting into neutral. Meditation was something Hindus and Buddhists did, and we Baptists certainly didn’t want any of that.
Well, guess what? Meditation is good for everybody. At least everybody who needs it. And meditation actually works. It just takes a little practice. But not nearly as much as learning to play the trumpet and fat good that did you.
There are lots of great books on meditation. LOTS. And websites like headspace.com to help you begin your practice. If you can breathe, you can meditate. Yoga can also help which to me is a twofer since you’re easing your mind at the same time you’re exercising and relaxing your body.
Back to my chickens. They’ve figured out that life is pretty simple. And pecking is a lot like yoga.
The great American poet Jimmy Buffett gave a pretty good prescription for all the anxiety-causing crap that comes sliding down the pipe in even the most charmed life.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Move on.
