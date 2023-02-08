Ever been to a town with a paper mill? Like Georgetown, South Carolina? When you step out of your car the smell nearly knocks you over. But people get used to it. Olfactory numbness they call it.
Sort of like the frog in boiling water. Boil him fast, and he’ll jump right out. But boil him slow, and you’ve got frog fricassee.
We’re boiling slow.
In 1970, planet Earth was humming along just fine. The U.S. had a population of 220 million, and the world population sat at 3 billion. We had a fair amount of dirty air and water to clean up, but the overall health of the planet was good. There were plenty of salmon, grouper, snow crabs and lobsters. Lots of lions, tigers and bears. Today, the U.S. has a population of more than 330 million, and the earth’s population is — brace yourself — more than 8 billion.
Scientists like Stanford’s Paul Ehrlich predicted mass starvation when the world’s population rose to such levels, but we proved him wrong. Our agricultural scientists outsmarted Mother Nature, and the “Green Revolution” enabled us to produce enough food for all.
All the humans that is. The rest of the world’s wildlife and plant life? Well, that’s another question.
The answer as it turns out is that we really didn’t solve our problems. We only kicked them down the road.
Since 1970, the amount of land available for wildlife has shrunk from 70% of the planet to around 30%. Some of this is due to climate change. Heat has expanded deserts and shrunk glaciers and ice caps. But most of the habitat loss is due to farming, real estate development and deforestation. In short, we have taken the animals’ land for ourselves. And while our population has grown, the population of wildlife that share our planet has shrunk by about 70%.
Fascinating don’t you think?
Gone are most of the wild salmon. Many of the grouper. The lobsters. The grizzlies and polar bears. The snow crab population has dropped by nearly 90% in the last five years.
But why should you care? Survival of the fittest, right?
You should care because Earth is like the game Jenga or Pick-Up-Sticks. Pull out several sticks, and the whole thing crashes down. Well, we’re not just pulling out a few sticks. Scientists tell us we’re losing thousands of species a year. Many worry that we are careening towards the Earth’s sixth mass extinction event. The fifth — the one that killed the dinosaurs — happened about 65 million years ago. The difference between this event and all the others is that this one is self-inflicted. Or, more accurately, inflicted by us on everything else. A slow murder-suicide.
Why in the name of Adam and Eve would we destroy the idyllic garden we were given to tend and enjoy? The answer is Isaac Newton’s first law of motion. It’s always easier to do nothing. To keep doing what we’re doing. Building more. Buying more. And enjoying the lifestyle we have all come to expect.
But here’s the painful truth. The planet cannot sustain a human population of 8 billion. Not even close. And we’re still growing! The only way we can solve the problem — and fortunately it’s a simple solution — is to stop having more children. U.S. population is low compared to much of the world but not low enough. And dumb us. We still provide tax incentives for people to have more children.
Getting Americans to do anything is challenging enough, but the even bigger challenge is getting Third World countries to aggressively implement family planning. For starters, they can’t afford it. And while organizations like Planned Parenthood have been trying for decades to donate birth control to families all over the world, they are constantly under attack from those who wish to destroy the organization because some of its outlets provide abortions. And where would we be if they didn’t? Nearly one-third of pregnancies worldwide end in abortion. While that is a sad and shocking reality, imagine for a moment what would happen if they didn’t. If the world’s population suddenly went from 8 billion to 12 billion.
This is not a paper mill town we’re living in. It’s a sprawling — but fragile — home to millions of interdependent species. If you’ve grown numb to the dire news about global warming, deforestation and species extinction, so have the rest of us. But that won’t save our planet. There is one solution, however, that is about as close to a silver bullet as we’re ever going to find.
Stop having more than two children. And start helping developing countries do the same.
