The South feels like it’s disappearing. I go in a restaurant and it feels like California. I often don’t see a single familiar face. Like I’m in New York. Some may be pleased with that. Not me.
Oh, sure, I’m glad to lose the overt racism and wish we could lose the rest of it, but there are things about the South that are worth holding on to.
Land for one. Southerners have always identified with place. A town or farm means something to a southerner. A place shouldn’t be something you change as easily as a shirt. There should be love attached to it. Loyalty. And I don’t mean loyal as long as you agree with me. I mean loyalty that has your back come hell or rainy weather.
Loyalty’s first cousin is honor — another thing southerners used to cherish. Honor is a good name. It’s the gift a person gives to himself. So you feel good when you look in a mirror.
You can’t buy honor. It can take a lifetime to accumulate, but you can lose it overnight.
When I was a boy, if you insulted a man’s good name, you had him to whip. Absolutely nobody called anyone a S.O.B. because it was a slap at the person’s mother and you couldn’t be more disrespectful than that.
Southerners honored God and Mother Nature in equal measure. We went to church, studied the Bible and tried to hew the narrow way. We also loved the outdoors. Hunted. Fished. And took pride in our physical abilities. We never heard the word obesity. We carried pocket knives, played stretch and mumbley-peg and could walk five miles without getting winded.
We had guns. Not handguns and assault rifles. Shotguns and .22s. Your dad or older brother might even have a deer rifle. Most likely single shot, bolt action. We learned to use all of them safely. I never once remember anybody mentioning the Second Amendment, and we wouldn’t have known what it said if they did.
We valued family. Had big ones. And except in extreme cases, we stayed married and lived in proximity to one another. I had 19 first cousins just on my mother’s side.
My Daddy came from Alabama. His great grandfather fought in the Civil War. Union troops eventually came into the area and wiped out his unit. Though gravely wounded, my great-great-grandfather was the only soldier to survive the attack. The commanding Union officer ordered a junior officer to take him into the woods and shoot him as there was nowhere to detain an enemy combatant. But the young officer convinced his superior there was no reason to waste shot and lead on such a severely wounded man, so they left great-granddaddy lying.
Miraculously, he made his way to a nearby farmhouse where the women nursed him back to health.
After the war, a number of those Union soldiers stayed in the area and were rewarded with cheap land and mules. But the price was steeper than they imagined. My great-great-grandfather and his brothers murdered every one of them over the years and threw their bodies into an old sinkhole on the back of the family farm. Every one of them that is except a particular junior officer who lived to be an old man.
Call it murder or call it frontier justice, but the South had a code. And though the men were church-going it bore little resemblance to the New Testament. Theirs was the fierce tribal god of the Hebrew Bible who ordered his followers to kill every man, woman and child of the enemy.
As far as I know none of my family ever owned a slave, but the invading Northern army had slain their neighbors and friends in battle, and the score had to be settled. Honor demanded it.
I’m thankful the South has softened. Its angry quest for vengeance gone with the wind. But there are things about our people I respect. Admire even. Their courage. Loyalty. Their love of neighbor and place. And a willingness to sacrifice all for what they held dear.
I’d like to think we can learn from the past. Build on it. Improve things. And create a community that your children and grandchildren might decide is worth preserving and being a part of.
That’s what I hope.
