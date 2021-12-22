To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven. — The Book of Ecclesiastes
I’m back in Key West. The Thomas family hermitage in winter. My in-laws bought a house there in the 1970s.
I married up.
The drive down is brutal. But once you leave the Florida mainland and settle into the 120-mile Overseas Highway, you’re at the gates of paradise.
There are 42 bridges. FORTY-TWO. And you’re surrounded by some of the most pristine water in the world. Blue, green, indigo, turquoise, violet ... It stretches before you in all directions.
And get this. It hardly ever dips below 50 degrees. The average high temperature in January is 74.
And here’s the best part. Key Westers are a lot like New Orleanians. Who are like dogs and cats. They live in the moment.
If New Orleans is “the city that care forgot,” then, Key West is “the city that could care less.” You can be Black, White, brown or tiger-striped. They don’t care. L, G, B, T, Q, X, Y or Z. Same. Vote Democrat or Republican.
“You mean we get to vote?”
I don’t mean to imply that Key Westers don’t have a heart. I mean just the opposite. Their hearts are open to all. One Human Family is their motto, and they mean it. They just don’t get hung up on ... well, anything. And especially on the things that seem to divide us. Politics, race, religion.
It’s no secret that Americans are the hardest working people in the Western world. We put in more hours, take fewer vacations and are as obsessed with our work as Vince Lombardi was with winning football games. And now that we have laptops and smartphones, we can work all the time!
But not in Key West. Once you cross Cow Key Bridge, it’s like you arrived in Neverland. Everyone loses twenty years.
My wife and I didn’t even make it to Cow Key this year before we halted “the trip,” pulled over at Hunter S. Thompson’s old hangout — the Sugarloaf Lodge — and watched our first sunset while sipping on a cocktail.
See? Even a Baptist preacher goes rogue in Key West.
Americans have forgotten how to play. We were so busy taming the wild west, conquering smallpox and polio, defeating Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, going to the moon, winning the Cold War and defeating terrorism that we forgot to go to the playground.
And don’t think it doesn’t matter. Suicide and depression are at record highs in the U.S. The reasons are varied and complex, no doubt, but I’d venture that one of the main reasons is this imbalance we’ve developed between work and play. To put it theologically, we’re too damn busy!
But not in Key West. The New Years parade isn’t just a parade. It’s a dachshund parade. Seriously. Scores of gussied-up wiener dogs strut their stuff. Cowboy dachshunds, fairy dachshunds, Santa dachshunds, you name it.
And why just have a race down Duval Street? We have BED races with real live humans pushing — and lying in — the beds.
Old cars are pimped out to look like shells or sharks. Bicycles become chariots and rocket ships.
There’s very little shouting in Key West unless it’s at an extremely slow bartender. Walking down the narrow streets dripping with palm fronds and Bougainvillea, you hear birds, music and laughter. And everywhere there is blue ocean and even bluer skies.
Key Westers aren’t perfect. They have little patience for bigotry. Little tolerance for intolerance. Like all of us, they are a work in progress. But unlike most, they are very good at what most adults would call “wasting time.” Flying a kite or just staring at the ocean. Sipping on a Corona or swaying to a steel drum band.
I think America could use a little less grind. A little less work. A little less anger and stress. And a little more play.
Maybe a lot more. Like they do in Key West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.