America is a fairly happy place. But not as happy as a lot of countries or as happy as we once were.
One reason is we got snookered by Madison Avenue. Bought into the bright shiny lie that if we had more — consumed more — we would be happier. We bit and became the United States of Advertising.
But if you’re going to consume more, you’re going to have to spend more. Which means you have to earn more. Which means you have to work even harder or become more efficient at what you do. Eliminating the art — the guesswork — and mastering the science. Reducing every business decision to a math problem.
My friend Jimmy Haslam tells a story that perfectly illustrates what has happened. Haslam spends much of his time visiting Pilot travel centers across the US and Canada, and if you’ve ever been in one, you know there’s always a basket of bananas sitting near the cash registers.
“How many of those bananas are you selling?” Jimmy would ask the store manager.
The answer was always the same. Tons.
Haslam smiles. “Now I don’t have to ask.”
Efficiency is everything in today’s workplace. Not only knowing the fate of every single item of inventory down to a 50-cent banana, but consistent control over the quality of your goods or services. Quality control is efficiency’s kid brother. It’s why “Made in Japan” went from a joke in the sixties to America’s worst nightmare in the eighties when the Japanese were eating our sushi in the automotive and electronics industries.
If America wanted to stay on top, we had no choice but to change the way we did business. So we began to manage production more carefully. Set measurable goals. Measure everything.
And it worked. American carmakers recovered. We gave the world minivans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks in all shapes and sizes. We also became the dominant force in the new online world. Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon. America was back on top.
And it wasn’t just America’s businesses that were transformed. American education had been back on its heels since A Nation at Risk came out in 1983, and we realized American students were falling behind compared to the rest of the world. The decline of student performance in math and science in particular was framed as a threat to our national security. How could America maintain its status as a superpower if students in Europe and Asia were running polygons around us?
So what did we do? You guessed it. We adopted the business model. Started measuring everything. Drilled down on efficiency. So, now, we know not only how every 6th grader is scoring in reading and math, but how every 1st grader is scoring. And if some politicians and parents have their way, we’ll know how many times a day they go to the bathroom and to which bathroom they go.
We also know how each and every teacher is doing. And we hold those teachers accountable for a child’s success regardless of what’s going on at home, how poor that child may be, how few books that family may have and how many disabilities (or juvenile convictions) that child may have. We also have our teachers aligning everything they do to a particular state standard (there are hundreds of them) and, in some districts, teaching a scripted curriculum that provides them with about as much classroom autonomy as you would give a twelve-year old teaching people how to throw hand grenades. And the paperwork that is required for such mouse-milking pedagogy! No wonder some teachers are fleeing the profession like it’s a warehouse fire.
Striving for maximum efficiency has had a dramatic effect on America. Driven us to specialization in nearly every profession. People are learning more and more about less and less. I used to go to one doctor. Now I go to 10. Even our agriculture has been transformed into a grotesque caricature of its former self. Because how do small farmers who practice land management and animal husbandry in humane and sustainable ways developed over the centuries compete with farms the size of small countries that specialize, use chemicals instead of crop rotation to refresh the soil and pack animals into massive concrete feedlots and cages of pain and misery?
This unholy trinity of consumption, efficiency and specialization has sucked much of the joy out of teaching and practicing law. I have witnessed that firsthand. But I suspect it also accounts for much of the stress, depression, addiction and anxiety that is plaguing the rest of America.
So there’s the tradeoff. Better test scores and corporate earnings; bigger, finer homes; fancier cars; nicer restaurants; more stylish shoes, clothes and jewelry. Less singing and dancing; less laughter and love making; fewer smiles; less quiet time around the dinner table with family friends.
So you tell me. Should we call this progress?
