I’m a Baptist, but my little beagle is Pentecostal. Loves to holler. Except when she gets on a scent. Then she turns Methodist on me. Back and forth. Back and forth. Very Methodical.
I had supper with an Episcopal bishop last week. Smart guy. Turns out he’s a recovering Baptist. I asked him what was his biggest challenge. Closing down churches he said. “Nobody cares about denominations anymore.”
I laughed.
I used to work for the National Council of Churches — America’s premier ecumenical organization. The group created over a half century ago to promote Christian unity. Reduce conflict and competition between America’s myriad Christian denominations.
“So, I guess we accomplished our mission,” I said.
Then, he laughed.
Don’t you wish we could say the same thing about politics? That people no longer cared whether you identify as Democrat or Republican? And why not, if you really think about it? Nothing gets people more riled up than religion. We’ve fought wars over it. Divorced over it. Flown planes into buildings and nailed people to the cross over it. As one who has represented scores of different church groups over the years, I can attest that there’s no politics more divisive and, at times, more dastardly than church politics.
So if Americans have largely gotten over their religious differences, then, why not our political differences?
Back to my beagle.
Been to a dog park lately? If so, chances are you saw big dogs and little dogs. Male dogs and female dogs. Old dogs and young dogs. Black, white and brown dogs. Maybe even some spotted dogs. And with few exceptions, most of them were happily coexisting. Playing even. So, again, why not us?
Why does the fact that your neighbor votes Republican and you vote Democrat make a dime’s worth of difference? You both like pizza. Hate Brussel sprouts. Root for the Vols. Dote on your kids and grandkids. What possible difference should it make that one of you may have a different opinion about how to make government work better? How to spend our tax dollars? Whether abortion should be illegal or gay people should be allowed to marry? My wife and I don’t even agree on all these things, but I don’t lock her out of our room or stock up on ammo in case she gets out of line.
Somebody has sold you what my mother used to call “a line of bull.” That just because a person votes different than you, they are not as good a person. Shouldn’t be trusted. And, perhaps, are even “un-American” whatever the heck that means.
My beagle is not infected with such foolishness. She doesn’t judge. Never condemns. Even if you do her wrong. Like step on her foot or forget to feed her. Five seconds later she’s wagging her tail and licking your hand.
What person does that? Forgives like that?
Man’s capacity for fooling himself is nearly limitless. Just think about how long it took us to admit that smoking was bad for us. Or that we’re overheating the planet and need to stop. Yet we honestly think that we’re morally superior to dogs?
Until we realize that political differences don’t mean squat in the grand scheme of things, we cannot lay claim to even an inch of moral high ground. Just as Americans have learned to ignore denominational differences, so, too, must we do for political differences. What’s a Democrat or Republican anyway? Just another stumbling, bumbling primate trying to snag a good job, safe neighborhood and decent school for his kids.
As we roll into this holiday season, it might be wise to lay out of church one Sunday and visit the dog park.
