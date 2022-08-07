I’ve been thinking a lot about patriotism lately. What it is. What it isn’t.
Did you know there’s a Patriot Church in Lenoir City? Honest to Abe. And a central tenet of their faith appears to be enthusiastic allegiance to a certain former President.
You can also tune in to the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection where patriotism is equated with standing up to that same former President.
So like I said, I’ve been thinking a lot about patriotism lately.
It’s complicated. That much is for certain. Patriotism might be a sublime moral duty for many, but it is also the last refuge of a scoundrel as Samuel Johnson once observed. Why else would so many sorry public officials hand out so many flags? You can get away with most anything if you wrap it in enough red, white and blue.
But what is patriotism stripped down to its essence? And if it’s “my country right or wrong,” what separates us from the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol? Or my friend who was a World War II veteran and laid it all on the line for his homeland — Nazi Germany?
So patriotism must mean more than love of country. And more than simple courage though courage is admirable in service of any cause. Soldiers don’t have the privilege of politicians who — while comfortably out of harm’s way themselves — chose both the cause and the fight for which those soldiers must kill and die.
Then, is it sacrifice? Surely the patriot must sacrifice his own interests — if not his very life — for those of his country.
But like courage, that sacrifice may be laid on the altar of a false god. Consider the brave Confederate war dead whose names appear on the marble memorial outside our courthouse and whose blood was shed on behalf of Tennessee. And white supremacy.
So if it isn’t simple love of country, courage or self-sacrifice, then what in the name of George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt is it?
In order to be a true patriot, I believe one must align his courage, his love of country and his sacrifice with the higher good — with those transcendent points of reference to which every human being and every human society is ultimately accountable.
And don’t tell me you don’t know what they are. They are stamped in your DNA. In the Charter of the United Nations. In law books at Nuremburg. In your Bible, the Quran, the Tao and the Vedas. Post-modernism be damned, these timeless ideals are what LIFE requires. And what any civilized society must demand not just of others but of itself.
Justice. Truth. Mercy. Equality.
The true patriot is the one who spends his life trying to bend the moral arc of his nation towards those transcendent points of reference.
Patriotism is no small thing. It is a vast undertaking. And most definitely a team sport. For good people. Honorable people. Who serve as police officers and protestors. Soldiers and poets. Priests and politicians. Business owners and painters.
We will not always get it right. We may often get it wrong. But the story of America is the story of a people trying to get it right. Struggling to live up to our creeds. Fitfully. One step forward and two steps back.
It’s Gettysburg and Andersonville. D Day and Dresden. The Berlin Airlift and Gulf of Tonkin. Dred Scott and Brown v. Board. Watergate and World Vision. The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. The 19th Amendment. Stonewall. Obergefell.
More truth. More liberty. More justice.
Patriotism is no more the exclusive property of flag-waving conservatives than peace and love are of tree-hugging liberals. We are all patriots — real patriots — when we are putting America’s interests ahead of our own and nudging the nation towards that more perfect union of which Lincoln spoke, the beloved community for which Dr. King died and that shining city on a hill that animated the dreams of Massachusetts’ first governor, John Winthrop, and the career of California’s favorite son, Ronald Reagan.
America remains a dream worth dying for and an imperfect reality worth living for. May we each strive to be better patriots as our eyes are able to see and our hearts able to bear.
