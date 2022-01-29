I’m trying. Honest to God, I am. But it’s hard.
I’m not talking about baking a souffle or shooting par. I’m talking about life. And don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about.
I think we get lost. That people actually lose themselves. We forget who we are and become a false self. A phony self. An unhappy self.
It’s almost inevitable when you think about it. You wake up one day and realize you’re alive. For me it happened on Christmas day 1956 lying in my crib with an earache. I wasn’t even two, but I remember staring up at that lighted tree with my ear hurting. Once the pain stopped, life was good. I had legs! I could run. Jump. I had a voice! I could yell. Hear. And taste! French fries! Popsicles!
But I quickly discovered my mother. A bonafide 1950s Tiger mom who should have been running a factory or law firm but was running my brother and me instead.
NEWSFLASH: We had to please her! Which wasn’t easy because she was way over qualified for the job. And bored.
She spanked me a lot. So you can bet I learned how to please her. And Dad. Who was like Thor and didn’t say much over there smoking in his armchair by the fireplace. But when he did, the earth shook.
So now, I’m two selves. Me and that good little boy my mother demands that I be. But I can keep that straight. It’s just two, right?
Then I started school.
And Mrs. Gibbs, Mrs. Post and Mrs. Hopper had a whole additional set of criteria for good little boys. So, now, it’s three selves.
But I got with the program. Made A’s.
And don’t forget church. Every time the doors opened. It was an upper-division makeover. I had to repent of that joyful little nymph I was born to be. He was too selfish. Too sinful. I had to become a Junior Jesus and live in an upside-down, counter intuitive way that was wonderful but sure didn’t come easy.
Four selves.
As the years rolled by, there were girlfriends, coaches, teammates, major professors and bosses to please — not to mention a wife — until one day you look in the mirror and don’t recognize the person staring back at you.
So many expectations. So many false selves. So many layers. Is it any wonder millions of Americans are anxious, depressed, suicidal?
So how do we find our way home? REALLY home. To our true self. To that person we would be if nobody else were watching. That’s the real work, isn’t it? The life work.
This isn’t an advice column. It’s an alarm clock.
And it’s ringing.
