Life is mostly trial and error. Pitfalls to avoid as viewed from the pit.
One of the pitfalls I try to avoid in my seventh decade on Planet Earth is arguing. Especially about things nobody can prove or disprove. Like God.
Strolling down the beach this morning — watching the lazy old sun ease out of bed — I came upon three people arguing about God. And I could just see myself 40 years ago trying to convince anybody — EVERYBODY — I encountered that (a) there was a god, and (b) he was exactly as I described him.
It took a gargantuan homeless man — with no legs — who was literally lying in a gutter on Bourbon Street — to snap me out of my youthful foolishness over words about God. Just after I told him that God loved him and had a wonderful plan for his life, his hand shot up like a snake and grabbed me by the throat. He yanked me down into the stench of his foul breath and with his other hand drew a knife from his pocket and held it to my throat.
I could hear the angels sing.
“You damn Christians come down here and tell me how much you love me and God loves me, and you’re nothing but a bunch of hypocrites!” he bellowed with his spittle peppering my face. “I’m crippled. Alcoholic. And I need a place to spend the night. Which one of you preacher boys is gonna take me home?”
He had me.
When he finally released his grip on my throat and put the knife back in his pocket, I sank down on the dank sidewalk beside him and began to listen. We shared a hotdog supper from a street vendor, and when I left a couple of hours later, I had received a better theological education than all the seminaries could ever provide. (You can read all about it in my little book, “Ten Things Your Minister Wants to Tell You But Can’t (Because He Needs the Job).”
Which brings me back to my encounter on the beach this morning and the folly of arguing about God. If you’re a religious person, you must know by now that what changes hearts and minds — what inspires us — is rarely argument regardless of its quality. It is exemplary lives. Shining examples. A coach. Teacher. Parent. It’s monkey see, monkey do. We witness life as it was meant to be and try to copy it. For Christians, the shiniest example is Jesus. And we have faith that God will help us as we strive to live into that example.
I have come to believe that arguing about God is most often counterproductive. That it actually drives people away instead of drawing them in. I have no doubt it’s one of the reasons young people are leaving the church. They have a highly attuned sense of smell when it comes to bullfeathers.
They hear all of this God-talk coming from the mouths of people who turn out to be some of the first to judge, first to fight, first to indulge. So they recoil. They are also turned off by the church’s history of racism, sexism and homophobia. Say what you like about millennials, but they appear not to draw lines. They do appear a bit overconcerned with celebrity — not to mention technology — and seem overly hesitant about commitment, but they have done a better job of following Christ’s command to love one another than a lot of folks who have been Christian for 50 years.
Here’s something I’m pretty sure about. You’re never going to get people back in church by arguing with them. When the middle-aged couple at the beach finally moved on, I strolled over to the young woman who had been the victim of their verbal assault and told her I was sorry she had to endure a sermon to enjoy the sunrise.
She just laughed.
Words once attributed to Saint Francis are often appropriate but never more than on this particular subject: “Preach the gospel always, of course. When necessary, use words.”
