I didn’t see this one coming. Figured I’d hit it out of the park. I mean how hard could it be — this grandparent thing?
I had a good role model. The best. My daughters adored my father. He would load them up in his wheelbarrow on a thick blanket and push them all over the farm while regaling them with stories of his own childhood in hardscrabble Alabama.
I’ll do that someday, I remember thinking.
But there’s no farm and no wheelbarrow. We’re urban dwellers all. So I take my little granddaughter to the playground. To the pool. The beach. And that’s worked. A little.
But for some reason, I’ve been unable to establish that close personal connection that my dad had with his granddaughters. I try. I read her books. Play tag. Soccer. Tuck her in. But she always wants my wife. Or her mother. Among the four grandparents, I’m dead last.
Some of it is distance. We only see her every month or two. Some of it’s her being an only child and wanting constant adult attention. I can only play Barbies for so long. But most of it’s on me. I’m just not that good a grandparent apparently. And it hurts. I’m too gruff, I think. Too much of a kidder maybe. Too intolerant of whining which my granddaughter does a fair amount of.
I think I correct her too much. Her parents are divorced so I probably try to play Dad more than Granddad. No doubt there are lots of factors, but the point is I’m failing at one of the most important parts of being an older man. Maybe the most important part.
I’m no stranger to failure. I’ve been passed over for jobs, judicial appointments and book deals. Dropped the winning touchdown pass. Bombed at romance.
I remind myself that Babe Ruth failed a lot. And Lincoln. That the next best thing to playing and winning is playing and losing.
But it hasn’t helped much. Failing at this feels like being a carpenter who can’t hammer a nail straight. Or an engineer who’s lousy at math. What halfway competent senior citizen can’t be a terrific grandparent if he puts his mind to it?
The good news is that my granddaughter has two spectacular grandmothers. And her other granddad was gold. Was. We lost him to mesothelioma a year ago. So now I’m the guy. The only granddad.
I used to tell my students that intelligence was highly overrated. The same goes for athleticism and good looks. That the key ingredient for any successful life is grit. Determination.
So I’m going to keep trying. Maybe pull a rabbit out of my hat. Catch a Hail Mary. I’ll listen more intently. Bake more cookies. Watch more cartoons. Maybe even learn to play more dolls.
And, here’s something else. I just doubled my chances. We’ve got a new granddaughter. This one’s even farther away. Switzerland. So I won’t have a second to waste when I’m with her. But it is another chance. A do-over.
I’ll try not to worry about the news, ballgames or my clean clothes when I’m with her. I’ll try to channel my dad. His gentle touch, easy laugh and nonjudgmental way.
And if I fail, I fail. It won’t be the first time.
