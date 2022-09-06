Humans love to be right. Feel morally superior. Puff out our chests and claim the moral high ground.
But the thing to remember about the moral high ground is this. It’s slippery. No sooner than you start to crow about getting there, you fall off.
I’ve done it a thousand times.
President Biden and the Democrats would do well to remember it. If you’re going to call your political opponents “semi-Fascist,” you need to be better than semi-right.
Biden is semi-right. Inciting a mob to storm the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the peaceful transition of power from one president to the next is a page right out of Hitler’s playbook. You could say the same about current efforts in key swing states like Georgia and Arizona to rig the game so that your side can’t lose even if it does. BUT… one of the fundamental principles of fascism is the arrogation of powers belonging to separate branches of the government to the chief executive.
Hmmm ...
So President Biden decries MAGA Republicans as fascist but in the same month erases a half billion dollars in student debt by executive fiat.
Forget the merits of whether it is or isn’t a good idea. When my brother and I attended the University of Tennessee, the state paid about two-thirds of our tuition, room and board. Today’s legislature is much stingier with taxpayer money and contributes only about a third of what a student has to pay. That’s why kids are having to borrow so much more money. So Biden’s plan simply does on the back end what states used to do for their college-bound on the front end.
But that’s not the point. The point is a President who decries autocracy and fascism is acting like an autocratic fascist when he does an end run around the branch of government responsible for law making under our constitution and — in kingly fashion — decrees that such debts are to be forgiven.
I suspect the federal courts may decree otherwise.
My bigger point is this. Each of us individually — and each political party collectively — needs to ditch the double standard and start living up to our own principles and ideals. We say we believe in the rule of law. Fine. Start acting like it. If you’re a Republican, don’t support candidates who trumpet the dangerous falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen. Dozens of Republican judges held otherwise after careful examination of the evidence. Pretending those court decisions never happened only encourages frustration and violence.
If you’re a Democrat, act like it. Don’t pretend that requiring some sort of voter identification is an assault on democracy, and if they won’t let you mail in your ballot, show up in person! And if you’re Joe Biden, stop acting like an autocrat if you want to complain about autocrats.
Look, we’re all a bunch of phonies. Tellers of falsehoods big and small. Masters of the double standard. Heck, I’ve got a doctorate in it. One set of rules for your client. Another set for mine.
But believe me. If we want to bring the nation closer together — bridge our racial, religious and political divides — we must stop scrutinizing our neighbors and start scrutinizing ourselves. To paraphrase my favorite Galilean carpenter, “How can you see the splinter in your neighbor’s eye when you have a log in your own?”
Now, that’s the real work of democracy. Making certain that I’m a good citizen first and foremost. And letting my example — rather than my lecturing — inspire my neighbor to do the same.
And one final thing. Watch out for that moral high ground. It’s slippery.
