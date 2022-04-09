Easter is upon us. And whether you’re Christian or not, there’s an Easter message for every American. The chance for a do-over.
We Christians who live in predominantly Christian countries can be a bit self-assuming. Perhaps even a little arrogant. For ours is not the only resurrection story. Ancient religions were chock full of them. Even Alexander the Great is reported to have been raised from the dead. But the message beneath the dogma — that new life is possible — that hope really does spring eternal — is timely and relevant for us all.
Just look at us. All tied in knots over our political differences. Our “tribal” identities, whatever that means.
Yet every single one of us loves mama, works hard for our kids and bleeds red.
So what is it that is really dividing us? And please don’t tell me it’s Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders. There have always been loud, divisive and, yes, even dishonest politicians.
So what is it? You can be a Republican and I can be a Democrat, but what is it that makes today’s divisions so stark? So ugly and deep?
Brace yourself. It’s us.
Each of us has what psychologists call an irrational belief system. It’s irrational because it isn’t based on facts or evidence. We just made it up. And, believe me, my irrational belief system is a doozy. I expect people to believe and act in certain ways. They should get up early. Work hard. Shave once in a while. Cut their hair a certain length. Clean their plate.
And, increasingly, included in those beliefs is that people ought to vote a certain way. Our way. And when others don’t conform to our belief system, we can get VERY judgmental. Not only are THOSE PEOPLE wrong. There’s something wrong WITH THEM.
But here’s the thing. There’s not. They just don’t like the same music, books, clothes or politicians that I do.
I don’t like Donald Trump. Not because he’s a spoiled rich guy. Jefferson, Roosevelt and Kennedy were spoiled rich guys. I don’t like Donald Trump because I think his tactics and strategies are bad for America and the world. But get this. Three of my four best friends voted for him. And those three guys are great husbands, dads, patriots. They love their wives and kids, are good to their neighbors and would do absolutely anything for me if I got in a jam. They just didn’t vote for Joe Biden.
Here’s my point. The fact that we don’t agree on politics doesn’t make either of us bad people.
Easter is about resurrection. New life. It’s really what Jesus was talking about when he said people had to be “born again.” Let the old selfish so-and-so that lives inside you die, and allow God, the Buddha or whomever help mold you into a new person. A better person.
Just imagine for a minute if we all did that. I don’t mean all became Christians or joined my church. I mean if we all just stopped judging each other. Stopped thinking less of someone because of the way he or she votes.
A born-again America is what I’m talking about here. A country where we can argue about politics, vote our conscience and still get in the harness alongside each other and pull in the same direction.
Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. Inflation, climate change, addiction. There are lots of difficult fields to plow even if we’re pulling together. You can forget about it if we’re pulling apart.
So this Easter, let’s resolve to get over our irrational need to make everyone else think and vote like we do. Let’s lower the decibel level. Remember that we don’t have to agree in order to get along. To still be friends. To still be Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.