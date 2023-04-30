You probably don’t think about it that much. Not until you need it. And since you have the Library of Congress riding around in your hip pocket, you probably don’t need it as much as you once did.
But we do need it. A library that is. The same way a town needs a good newspaper. To explore, question, learn and know. To gather, perform, argue and collaborate. To vote. To illuminate. To distinguish our big-brained selves from our small-brained cousins hopping around outside in the grass.
The Blount County Library is not a terribly big library. Not compared to Nashville or New York. But compared to other cities our size, it’s a whopper. Of course size doesn’t mean all that much. If it did, a cow could out run a rabbit. The thing about our library is not so much the thousands upon thousands of books and magazines that are there — though I much prefer the feel and smell of a book to an electronic device. The biggest thing about our library is its people and its beauty.
I probably don’t need to tell you it’s one of the loveliest libraries you’ll ever visit. Perched on the banks of the Greenbelt Lake with a pedestrian bridge that looks like a miniature of Knoxville’s Henley Street Bridge, it is a visual and architectural gem. The murals, the windows, the skylights, the displays. All say something about who we are as a community, and all blend to form one of the most comfortable and welcoming spaces conceivable for study, reading, writing or simply exploring. Along with all those books and periodicals are the well trained research librarians and the technology to help ensure that you find that answer — or perhaps just the next question — for which you are searching.
And the people who work there? And who run the place? They understand their jobs and their mission. How each piece of the puzzle functions and how all the pieces fit together to serve our community
If you follow the news, you know how the library board has stood for our shared civic values of free thought and free speech by resisting the temptation to respond to unpopular ideas with censorship — which has my vote as one of the nastiest words in the English language. Our librarians have wisely chosen not to provide less speech to our community but more. Holding onto books that some might find offensive by remembering that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.
But neither are our local First Amendment gatekeepers knee-jerk libertines or libertarians. They patiently listened and wisely responded to community concerns that some books — though fine for adults — are not appropriate for children.
And it’s not just the things our library staff knows that should make us proud. It’s the way they handle the things they don’t know.
Librarians are not trained to deal with the homeless. Yet ask any librarian in a city of any size and they will tell you that responding with humanity and common sense to the increasing numbers of homeless people who rely on the library as a daytime haven — and have every right to be there as long as they are not disruptive and do not infringe upon the rights of others — is a paramount concern.
Of course most homeless people would prefer being at work or at home watching television. But a comfortable library beats a cold, wet park bench or a blistering summer sidewalk any day.
So who can help these needy souls find the short- and long-term housing along with the job training, employment, substance abuse treatment and mental health services they may need to become self-sufficient? In Blount County those organizations are Family Promise and A Place to Stay. But Family Promise, as the name makes clear, is for families. A Place to Stay also deals with our most challenging unhoused population — single adults.
To their credit, our library staff didn’t try to do something they had neither the time nor training to do. They are, after all, busy being good librarians. And lucky for us, they happen to be very smart librarians as well. Smart enough to find a small room where they could co-locate a Place to Stay staff person whose very mission is to meet the challenge our library staff is facing.
And why would we charge such an organization rent? We’re lucky we’re not having to pay them for the essential service they are rendering.
I don’t know all of the people who work for A Place to Stay, but I do know a few of them. Vicki and Baron Johnson told me several years ago about their vision for ending homelessness in Blount County and the work A Place to Stay was doing to make that dream a reality. It knocked me out. Not just because the challenge of defeating homelessness is such a daunting task for even the strongest communities, but because I knew the kind of people the Johnsons and their associates are. I knew that whatever they did would be done with compassion and accountability. Integrity and professionalism. I knew they would do the job right.
It’s nice to have people from exotic places like Georgia and California move into our community and tell us what we are doing wrong. We can all use a second set of eyes. But the actions of the Blount County Library are not a problem that needs fixing. They are reflective of an often overlooked jewel we should all be celebrating.
