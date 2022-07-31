People don’t see things as they are. Not really. We see things as we are.
The justices of the Supreme Court are no different though we may wish that they were.
I can still remember how shocked I was to learn that sociologists were better than lawyers at predicting how the High Court would rule in a particular case. I wanted to parse the justices’ precedents, but the sociologists simply parsed their pedigrees. Race, religion, gender, economic status, party affiliation. Those were the real clues to how a judge would vote in a particular case.
When I first started practicing law at the Court there was one Roman Catholic. An affable New Jersey pol by the name of William Brennan. Now there are FIVE staunchly conservative Catholics plus an Episcopalian who was raised Catholic. Is it really any surprise that they would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — a decision that has been in the Vatican’s crosshairs for nearly fifty years? Or that these same judges would vote to uphold public funding for religious schools? Or the right of a coach to pray with his players after their high-school football game?
Religion matters, and not just a little. Judges can no more hang their faith on the coat rack outside the courtroom than they could their white, black or brown skin.
But this isn’t Iran. America is not a theocracy. So what is the proper role of faith in making the law?
Certainly faith informs a person’s values which in turn influences how they decide cases. Faith also motivates lawmakers whether in the legislature or on a court. Faith is what made John Lewis a drum major for racial justice. What made Bob Drinan an advocate for the poor. And faith has motivated lawmakers for centuries to punish murder, theft and perjury. Just read the Ten Commandments.
But there are limits to the role of faith in a democratic society. Religious liberty can’t mean that lawmakers can order people to tithe, attend church or profess faith in this deity or that.
So what are those limits? And is the Supreme Court stepping across the venerable line separating the role of the church from that of the state?
Judges and constitutional scholars have long considered two questions when determining whether a law has crossed that forbidden line. What is the purpose of the law? And what is its effect?
A law cannot have a solely religious purpose. Not in America anyway. There must always be a secular or civic purpose. A member of Congress might propose a law providing shelter for the homeless because he is Jewish and believes that God requires it, but he is also doing it for the civic purpose of promoting the “general welfare” as our constitution puts it. He’s getting people off the streets. Likewise, a senator may wish to outlaw drugs because he is Muslim, but he is also doing it for the civic purpose of promoting sobriety, strengthening families or reducing public intoxication and driving under the influence. The point is that every law must have a legitimate secular or civic purpose alongside whatever religious motivation a lawmaker might have. Otherwise, we’re no different than the Ayatollahs.
Even if we have a bona fide civic or secular purpose, the effect of the law must also be neutral regarding religion. Our constitution does not allow government to encourage or discourage religious faith. In America, that is the role of the family and the church.
Some Christians make the mistake of seeing this separation between church and state as hostility towards religion. Nothing could be further from the truth. It was Jesus himself who made clear that God’s things and Caesar’s things were different. (See Mark 12:17). And it was Baptist preachers — like Roger Williams, Isaac Backus and John Leland — who first coined the term separation of church and state and later convinced lawmakers to enshrine that principle in our constitution. Baptists and Presbyterians, in particular, had seen with their own eyes the inevitable bloodshed that followed state sponsorship of religion in Europe, and they wanted no part of it in their new-world home.
So has the Supreme Court crossed the line? Perhaps. Using tax dollars to fund religious schools was one of the very colonial practices that inspired James Madison to champion a Bill of Rights separating church and state in the first place. Similarly, allowing public school teachers and coaches to pray with students at school events is a departure from the last half century of constitutional interpretation. Are impressionable children capable of resisting the influence of an aggressive teacher or coach? If the coach were Muslim or Wiccan might we feel any different? The rules that apply to one faith will, of course, apply to all faiths.
America has always been a land of the faithful, but for the first time in our history, a majority of citizens do not belong to a church or synagogue. Nearly a fourth of the country professes no faith at all, and that number is growing. As a minister, I may be troubled by the decline of religious faith, but as a citizen I must be vigilant to afford nonbelievers the same rights and respect as believers. Only by protecting liberty of conscience for persons of all faiths or no faith will America continue to be a “haven for the cause of conscience” as Roger Williams once described his beloved state of Rhode Island.
Oh, yes, and I almost forgot. Reverend Williams was more theologically conservative than probably any minister you or I have ever met.
But he understood freedom.
