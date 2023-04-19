Fox News has settled. Paid $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems for damages caused by broadcasting the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen. Fox’s problem wasn’t that the claim was false. Shoddy journalism alone doesn’t get you sued. The problem is Fox knew the claims were false but went on broadcasting them anyway.
I watched Fox News for nearly an hour the other day. It was all my arhythmic heart could stand. No wonder Fox viewers hate Democrats. No wonder they might shoot someone for simply knocking on their door. Or pulling into their driveway. The morning I watched they were accusing pious Catholic Joe Biden of being hostile to Christianity.
It made my head hurt.
One might think that a $787 million penalty would change your behavior. And, certainly, Fox will be careful not to broadcast known falsehoods. But their general story line — that liberals and Democrats have caused most of the world’s problems and are threatening to turn America into a Spanish-speaking Marxist state — will continue. Why? Because their cynical business model is working. So well, in fact, that other cable networks have followed suit. Fox’s quarterly profits were four times the amount of the Dominion settlement. Noodle on that. Turns out people are not nearly as interested in the truth as they are in having their own predilections and prejudices confirmed.
But ... some progress has been made. The Fox settlement on top of the hundreds of millions that talk-radio host Alex Jones was ordered to pay to the families of the Sandy Hook school massacre could mark the beginnings of a pattern. Justice. The rule of law. Accountability for the massive amounts of hatred and hooey spewed out of our televisions and radios each night.
The other big news that knocked me out recently was that the Executive Committee of the Southern “Baptist” Convention is kicking out one of the most influential evangelical churches in America. You probably know the church. Saddleback Church in Southern California which was started 33 years ago by Pastor Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life.” Saddleback currently has more than 20,000 members.
That’s a lot of pledge cards.
And the “sin” that would warrant disfellowshipping such a church? Having a female co-pastor on staff. Yes, dear reader, you read that correctly.
Good thing the Southern “Baptist” Convention wasn’t around when the New Testament was written. They might have booted out the First Church of Jerusalem for allowing Philip’s daughters — whom the Bible identifies as prophets — to preach the gospel in their church.
I say Southern “Baptist” because if Baptist means anything, it means the priesthood of every believer and the autonomy of every church. So when a denomination begins kicking churches out for not hewing to every word in the Baptist Faith and Message — which according to its authors was never intended to serve as a creed but rather as a general description of what Baptists believe — it’s not very Baptistic. Once you go beyond “Jesus is Lord” and believer’s baptism by immersion, you’re arguing over the color of the carpet.
Fox News and the Southern Baptist Convention. What do they have in common? That even organizations whose mission may be laudable can lose their way. Let’s hope that a court of law, in one case, and the court of public opinion, in the other, will provide at least some corrective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.