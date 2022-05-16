We’ve been fussing a lot in our schools. And I don’t mean the kids. I mean us. The adult “role models.”
It’s really no surprise when you think about it. School is where the most important people in the world — our children — go to receive the most important thing in the world — their education. Small wonder school board meetings have become food fights for grownups.
Like many of you, I’m a parent. And a grandparent. I’ve also been a school board member. Twice. And a superintendent. And I’m lucky enough to be married to a teacher. Teachers — alongside nurses — are the nicest bunch of people in our society and one of the most important. They are smart, principled, patient, brave and wise. They are also underpaid and should have shrines erected to them annually for their sacrificial service. Instead, a few of their students give them an apple or a gift certificate to Cracker Barrel.
Which leads me to my first point. You should trust your child’s teachers. They know what they’re doing. They also have your child’s best interests at heart and only in the rarest of cases ever betray your trust. They’re not going to teach your child something that’s bad for them to learn. Even the stuff you may not like — such as Darwinian evolution — is something your child needs to learn if she is to live successfully in the world.
Point two. Educational decisions should be made as close to the action as possible. All schools are different. All classrooms in a school are different. And all students in that classroom are different. So the more you can tailor things to that school, classroom and individual student the better. Education is not one-size-fits-all.
Which brings me to my final point. Gov. Lee and the state legislature need to start walking the walk on their conservative philosophy. Nashville has no business telling Alcoa or Greenback what to do when it comes to the safety of their schools. Even less about which books they should have in their school library.
I’m not talking about the curriculum and state standards — what all students are required to study and know. Of course, the state has a compelling interest in ensuring the highest quality curriculum and instruction. This isn’t even about which books your child is allowed to read and check out of the library. This is about which books other students are allowed to read and check out of the library.
A library by its very nature has a wide assortment of offerings. From Hitler’s Mein Kampf to the Holy Bible. The Autobiography of Malcolm X to Huckleberry Finn. Yet Big Brother has decided it should determine for all students in all schools who should read what.
Here’s how the new Tennessee law works. If a parent complains about a book in a school library, the local school board decides whether it goes or stays. That’s the way it’s always been, and that’s what makes the most sense. Local boards represent local constituents who — like the rest of America — can be incredibly diverse both politically and demographically. Blue Nashvillians would probably like Heather Has Two Mommies in the school library. Red Rhea Countians not so much. The same for blue Memphis and red Mountain City when it comes to White Fragility or The New Jim Crow. Even “age appropriate” language probably looks different in Rogersville and Chattanooga.
But here’s where the new law goes off the rails. Its empowers the state textbook commission — composed not of experts but of friends and cronies of Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton — to overrule local school board decisions and order that a book be removed. Not only from the school library in question but from all the libraries in all the schools in Tennessee if the commission so chooses.
Seems our super-majority Republican legislature is all for local control but only if it’s their side that is actually in control.
Banning books is hardly ever a good idea. It’s the modern-day equivalent of witch burning. Americans, to their credit, turned away from such repression and fear mongering two and a half centuries ago when we adopted the First Amendment to our Constitution. This distinctly American provision trumps even the laws of Tennessee when they traverse fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and thought — which this new law certainly has the potential to do.
Please don’t think I’m being alarmist or hypothetical. Nationwide, there were 273 books banned in 2020 alone. Speaker Sexton has already made national news by saying that he would “burn” books he considers inappropriate.
Whether you call it a textbook commission or Star Chamber, the silver lining is that these modern-day Cotton Mathers may not have the final word. The First Amendment does not allow a book to be removed from a school library unless there is a sound educational reason for it. Being offensive politically, religiously or culturally will not suffice.
This is one of those times when the Constitution comes in to save us from ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.