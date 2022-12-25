I am stuck to the TV. Mesmerized by a story about children with the unspeakable. Cancer. Their little faces — set in their little bald heads — look surprised, fearful, determined. And all of them look so needy. So vulnerable.
And they’re not even here in safe, comfortable America. They’re in Ukraine.
Then, Saint Jude’s Hospital swoops in. WITH A RESCUE TRAIN! That takes these children — more than a thousand of them — to Poland. To airplanes. That take them to Memphis. Where they have a fighting chance — a good chance — for a Christmas miracle.
When it’s over I am speechless. My wife looks over at me and says there’s more inspiring news. That she just heard an interview with a Republican congressman whose son had convinced him to start a nonprofit to combat global warming. And, as a result, that he had been “primary-ed” by a more conservative Republican candidate — a climate denier — who beat him. But the now EX-congressman — didn’t care. He and his new nonprofit were happily working away to help save the planet.
People will surprise you. They’re better than you think. A couple of weeks ago CNN gave out their “hero” awards to a bunch of ordinary people from all across the country who were doing heroic things. Repairing old people’s houses. Rescuing animals. Helping veterans become successful artists and songwriters.
A week earlier I saw a Sixty Minutes interview with some guy from the tech industry who had made a fortune back in the nineties. But instead of wasting the money on himself — like building a rocket to outer space — he moved to Africa and helped the locals reclaim, reforest and repopulate a million-acre wildlife preserve that had been ravaged by years of civil war. Working together — and using his millions — they have turned the Gorongosa National Park into not just a breathtaking game preserve but an economic engine for Mozambique and the home of dozens of new schools.
But you don’t have to go to Africa or even Memphis to see this sort of thing. Just open up your laptop and visit South Knoxville’s gonorth.com — a local animal rescue operation that has saved more than 20,000 dogs from being euthanized. (The organization honored on CNN had rescued less than 5,000.) Go North picks up hard-to-adopt dogs from local shelters and transports them to northern shelters that, because of better animal control laws, have a shortage of adoptable pets.
Or just drive to the Community Food Connection in Midland Shopping Center on any Monday, Wednesday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon and see what happens when local churches and individuals work together for the common good. And it’s not just there. It’s at a slew of other places right here in Blount County where many of the things being recognized nationally are being done locally.
Hope is a funny thing. Like COVID, it’s highly contagious. And once you get it, it can be hard to get rid of. Who knows? You might catch yourself doing all sorts of strange things. Like opening the door for strangers, mowing your neighbor’s yard or buying somebody a cup of coffee you just met in the line at Vienna or Starbucks.
You don’t have to explain to me about sin. I’m a Baptist. So I am fully aware of how rotten people can be. How rotten I can be. But if we’re not careful we can forget how wonderful people can be. How ridiculously inventive we can be when we see a problem. And how spectacularly successful we can be when we work together to solve it.
Here’s another hope bomb that knocked my knickers off. Tanya Martin is the new mayor of Alcoa. A town that was once as racist as any other small southern town — that refused to allow Black folks to live, learn or even swim with us White folks — now has an African-American mayor.
2023 may be our best year yet. It’s not an election year, so we’ve got that going for us. It looks like Putin’s boys may be on the run in Ukraine. That maybe China won’t invade Taiwan for now. That the Iranians are finally getting fed up with the theocrats and their “morality police.” And that inflation might finally be on its way back down. Simply put, Americans have every reason to be hopeful.
We live in the wealthiest nation in history. We just haven’t done a very good job of dividing up the pie. Fine. We can fix that. We have incredible natural resources, but we squandered some and polluted others. We can fix that, too. We can also fix the anger. The tribalism. All of it.
If we can make it to the moon and back, build a freaking space station and put an electric car with a video camera on Mars, we can do pretty much anything.
So ... how about it, America? Ready to get some stuff done?
