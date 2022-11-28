I don’t know when I started thinking everybody else’s business was my business, but it happened at an early age. Preacher genes, I guess. Left to my own devices I would have made a fine Pharisee.
My Sunday-school-teaching grandmother set me straight. “Don’t complain and don’t explain,” she directed me. “Just mind your own business, and you’ll have plenty to keep you busy.”
The slaughter of LGBTQ patrons at a night club in Colorado Springs is the most recent and extreme expression of a self-righteous meddling in the affairs of others that has swept across America. Earlier this month Tennessee Baptists passed a resolution calling on parents to “protect (their children) from sexual perversions such as and not limited to LGBTQ+, homosexuality, Lesbianism, same-sex marriage, drag queens, gender dysphoria” and more. And our legislature has been passing laws regulating bathroom use and participation in sports by transgender children. Now these plumbers, pig farmers, bankers and barristers are threatening to direct even doctors and hospitals on what sort of medical treatment can and cannot be proscribed to transgender children.
My grandmother is spinning in her grave.
What business is it of mine if somebody wishes to love someone else? ANYONE else as long as it isn’t a child. It neither picks my pocket nor musses my hair.
Or marry anyone? Or identify with a gender other than the one assigned to them at birth?
Did you know that hundreds of American children are born each year with both male and female genitalia? How can it be anybody’s business — other than theirs, their parents and their family doctor — how that unfathomably difficult dilemma is resolved?
I hear people say that God doesn’t make mistakes. Well, God may not, but Mother Nature obviously does. And since when did the American church swap its birthright of grace for a bowl of judgment and condemnation?
These resolutions and laws cannot be called “Christian” in any reasonable sense of that word since the founder of Christianity commanded his followers to “judge not, lest you be judged.” In fact, he repeated this unequivocal command in both his Sermon on the Mount (Matt. 7:1) and his Sermon on the Plain (Lk 6:37). Even the famously judgmental Apostle Paul instructed his network of churches to refrain from judging others. (Rom. 2:1; 14:10) So how is it that a group of people who have become so judgmental still dare to call ourselves Christian?
Christianity today is in about the same state as Judaism was when Christ was born. A mostly joyless religion weighed down with rituals, rules and legalisms. Quick to stone. Slow to forgive. Tithing their spice cabinets but neglecting the beggars at their doorsteps.
Here we sit two thousand years later doing much the same. Pontificating about this and that while millions of Americans go without food or medicine. Condemning drag queens and lesbians. Showing little mercy for those who suffer the torment of sexual confusion or misidentification. Happily divorcing our own spouses while condemning those who simply wish to experience the sacrament of marriage. Giving even the victims of rape and incest not a sympathetic embrace but a cold command to bear up and become nonconsensual parents.
No wonder so many of our churches look like retirement centers.
Young people will tell you in very large numbers that it’s not our business whom other people choose to love. And definitely not our business what sort of clothes, jewelry or makeup they wear.
Wise people of any age will also tell you that words matter. And that it’s a short walk from calling someone a “pervert” or “threat to the nation” to having others — especially those less experienced and more gullible — actually take those words seriously and do whatever they can to save our nation from the satanic scourge that their elders say are threatening it.
Look, if you don’t want to have an abortion, don’t. Don’t want to engage in sex with someone of the same gender, fine. Don’t want to change your own gender, great. Don’t want your child to attend a drag queen reading, terrific. But for the love of God, please stop trying to force everybody else to do life as you do it. We’re all humans. All Americans even. And most importantly all children of God. Don’t you think it’s time we laid down this heavy burden of being everyone’s judge and jury?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.