Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken. — Oscar Wilde
Walking the beach I couldn’t help noticing three teenage girls in bathing suits sitting on the sea wall. They weren’t swimming or sun bathing. Weren’t talking to each other. Each was locked in a loving embrace with her phone. Taking selfies and sending them to the throngs each must have imagined was eagerly waiting.
Selfies and social media platforms are working hard to turn us all into narcissists. So I hesitate to stoke the fires of self-importance that have led to such a prickly populace. But that’s a problem mostly for the under-40 crowd. If you’ve been alive 40 years you know life is not about you. Far from it. It has rolled over you at least once. Maybe ground you to powder. But somehow you glued yourself back together and moved on. And the trauma of those ordinary life occurrences — divorce, illness, job loss, addiction — may have left you feeling about as special as a bucket of spit.
Well, you’ve been duped. Hoodooed. Bamboozled.
No one is more special than you. Not Beyonce. Not Joe Biden. Not anybody. No one has been through what you have been through and come out on the other side. No one has lived with the same people. Put up with the same cast of clowns. Accomplished — or failed at — the things you did.
You are quite literally one of a kind. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, gay or straight, Black, White, brown or purple. Even if you have an identical twin, you are unique because both nature and nurture go into making a person. Your genes plus your unique life experience make you.
So like I said, you are special. Unbelievably interesting. And undoubtedly weird and wonderful at the same time.
Somebody may have convinced you that the way we keep score in life is with money. Houses. Clothes and cars. That’s baloney. The happiest people aren’t the richest. The wisest people aren’t the prettiest. And the kindest people aren’t the most athletic.
Here’s a better way to keep score. How many friends do you have? Not Facebook friends. Fox hole friends. When did you last call your mom or dad? When were you last hugged — by anybody? When did you last do something for someone who didn’t pay or promise you anything? How much money did you give away last month? How many hours of volunteer time have you logged this year? How many times have you been to the Smokies? Taken a hike? A picnic? Walked the greenbelt? Drunk coffee with a friend? Opened the door for a stranger?
Life is offering itself to you at the same level it is offered to the Clooneys. The Trumps. The Mannings. You are as much a child of this Edenic universe as the wild geese that fly overhead.
This is not a dress rehearsal. This is our one “wild and precious” life to quote poet Mary Oliver. Would you dare squander such an extravagant gift on argument? Television? Shopping or other such tedium? Is there really anything that can stack up to love? Anything else you would rather invest your greatest energy in? And is there really anyone who is incapable of loving?
If you give love, you will get it. If you make love, you will take it. Love is not a zero-sum game. It’s a breeder reactor. The more you spend the more you have. Everyone wins. All bellies are filled.
But there’s very little time to waste. Because it could all end tomorrow. Really. So turn off your hand-held devices, return your tray table to its upright and locked position, and get busy living.
Your very life depends on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.