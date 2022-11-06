Five hundred and five years ago last week, a young priest named Martin Luther nailed his 95 complaints against the church on the front door of the local franchise in Wittenberg, Germany, and the world turned upside down. What had been only Catholic, soon became Lutheran, Baptist, Episcopal, Presbyterian, Methodist and more. Protesting Christians — Protestants — all.
For Luther, the tipping point was the church’s spectacularly unchristian practice of selling indulgences. Forgiveness. In practical terms, selling tickets to heaven. And, of course, its cruel corollary. Eternal damnation for those too poor or too principled to succumb to theological blackmail.
One cannot help but wonder if Luther were alive today, what complaints would he be nailing to our church doors? Better yet, what criticisms might Jesus be posting on his Facebook page?
Before you answer, it might be wise to Google the Sermon on the Mount or Sermon on the Plain and read what Jesus actually said in his two longest and most famous sermons. When you finish, you can make your list about his most likely criticisms of the institution that bears his name.
Here’s an abbreviated version of mine.
Guns. I think the Lord would be shocked by how many of us are buying guns, stocking up on ammo and crowing about our Second Amendment rights. Of course, Americans have the right to keep and bear arms. It’s written right there in the Constitution. But Jesus commanded us to love our enemies and turn the other cheek, so he couldn’t be too keen on guns for whatever reason.
Sex sins. Christians seem to think there’s a hierarchy of sins and at the top is abortion, homosexuality, pornography and such. First off, we’re not even sure abortion is a sin. At least not according to the Bible. Remember that the Bible was written by Jews and that Jews believe life begins at birth, not conception. There are circumstances when the Jewish faith actually requires that a pregnancy be terminated which is why abortion restrictions in multiple states are being challenged on grounds of religious freedom by rabbis and their congregants. Little wonder, then, that Jesus and Saint Paul had nothing to say on the subject. My personal view is that abortion should be a last resort and, in the third trimester, only performed to save the mom, but that’s me speaking. Not the Bible.
Even more telling than Jesus’s silence on abortion is his silence on homosexuality. How could something over which you have no control be sinful? You might as well make it a sin to be Black.
Of course, Jesus had plenty to say about adultery, divorce and even lust for that matter. But on the one occasion when the local authorities caught a woman in the very act of adultery, Jesus refused to carry out the demands of the law which would have been death by stoning. Instead, Jesus said the one who is without sin should cast the first stone.
Blurring the line separating church and state. America is not a Christian nation despite what a handful of Supreme Court justices said in 1892 in contradiction of what presidents Washington, Jefferson and Madison all had to say on the subject. The US is a secular state in which a lot of Christians happen to live. And Jews. And Muslims. And atheists. In other words, we are a nation of religious freedom for all — not a privileged few.
If you don’t believe me, pull up a copy of the Constitution on your smart phone and read Article VI. It may surprise you as it makes clear that no religion is to be favored here. Then read the First Amendment to the Constitution. It protects the free exercise of religion for everyone while prohibiting the government from passing laws even respecting an establishment of religion.
Faith is a matter for the family and the church. Not the government. Jesus never got confused about that and neither should we. Never once did he try to get Caesar to do God’s work. “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s,” said Jesus, “and unto God, the things that are God’s.” Remember that the next time a preacher tries to tell you how to vote.
Materialism. The Bible has more to say about money than it does about nearly any other subject. Jesus admonished his followers to give their earthly possessions to the poor and store up treasure in heaven though acts of service and devotion. Jesus would be flabbergasted to see his followers driving luxury cars when some can’t afford bus fare. Drinking Dom Perignon and wearing Gucci when millions can’t afford to buy milk or visit the doctor. With few exceptions, the church has been coopted by our wildly materialistic United States of Advertising.
It took a lot of courage for young Martin Luther to challenge the church at a time when it had as much worldly power as a modern nation state. When the Pope could say, “Off with your head,” and off it came. But courage and insight are no less needed today. So, please. Keep being a protesting church. And don’t let southern culture — as much as we may like it — trick you into thinking it’s the same as Biblical Christianity.
