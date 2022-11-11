American elections are marathons. Even counting the ballots takes forever. But a few things are already apparent. The big red wave didn’t happen. But a smaller red wave did. That is to say Democrats may retain their razor-thin majority in the Senate, but it appears Republicans will control a slim majority in the House. In other words, divided government. But how better to represent a divided nation? We have to learn to live together again at some point. It might as well start in Congress.
There are some additional takeaways from our most recent biennial slugfest. The most important by far is that Americans still favor democracy over fascism, socialism or any other ism that compromises government “of the people, by the people and for the people” as Lincoln famously put it. The worst of the MAGA election deniers went down in the flames of their own incendiary rhetoric, and the Dems who won tended to be moderates. Not the “leftists” Fox News hosts keep warning you about. Americans are not for extremism in any form. The pendulum swings but rarely beyond center-right or center-left.
On the Democratic side, Joe Biden didn’t turn out to be as large a liability as many had feared, but a couple of things were obvious from the exit polls. Inflation hurts everybody, and Dems should own the role they played in causing it. I know, I Know, Russia invaded Ukraine, and that sent gas prices into the stratosphere, but that’s not all that happened. Biden and the Dems overreacted to the COVID-caused economic crisis. Instead of pumping a trillion dollars into the economy as many Republicans were willing to do, Dems doubled down and pumped in two trillion. To put that in some perspective, if you started spending a million dollars a day when Jesus was born, you still wouldn’t have spent the first trillion much less the second. All that cash increased demand. At the same time, COVID-caused supply chain disruptions decreased supply. The end result was record inflation. Dems need to own it, learn from it and dial back on government spending.
We also learned that our immigration system is even more broken than we thought, and that people are frustrated and angry about it. Republicans helped cause the problem, but Biden aggravated it when he announced that unaccompanied minors would be allowed into the country before he had the infrastructure in place to handle the tsunami of immigrants that resulted. Democrats must do a better job of managing this mess if they hope to retain the White House in 2024.
There are also lessons for Republicans who, incidentally, may have found a new standard bearer in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is perhaps more committed to the rule of law than his mentor Donald Trump, but he’s every bit as enamored with his own words and image. Just Google “DeSantis election ad God fighter” and you’ll see. Anyone who portrays himself as a special act of creation has an ego that is, well … of Biblical proportions.
Famously feckless Kevin McCarthy is likely to become Speaker in the new Congress, and there are big lessons for him as well. First, keep your eyes on the road and not on the rearview. In other words, govern. Don’t waste valuable time and further enflame the country by exhuming the dead. Lay off the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the aforesaid fiasco at the border. Resist impeaching Biden or investigating his family. America faces serious challenges at home and abroad, and we need serious people to lead us.
America is still a divided nation. But perhaps not as divided as some may have thought. Let’s hope leaders in both parties will take heed, dial back the extreme rhetoric and get refocused on what we hired them to do in the first place.
