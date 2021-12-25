Here’s one that’ll fry your grits. I bumped into Santa last week. In flipflops and sunglasses. He had ditched the red wool suit for a pair of cutoffs and a Hawaiian shirt, but I knew it was him from the red hat and eight tiny reindeer trailing along behind. It got me thinking about how universal the Christmas message is. Joy to the world and peace on earth are hot tickets in any age or clime.
If you live in Maryville, Tennessee, or Key West, Florida, you can’t afford to think on a macro-scale. The only person in the second congressional district who needs to do that is Tim Burchett. With Russia, China and North Korea puffing out their chests, he has plenty to keep him busy. Which is good. Maybe he and his colleagues in Congress will stop eating each other’s young.
For the rest of us, peace on earth starts with peace at the breakfast table. At the water cooler. At the grocery store. There’s no reason to snap and snarl at one another. We’re all part of the same big dysfunctional family. All slobs. All screw-ups. I don’t know a single person who’s got it all together.
Peace on earth happens when YOU get peaceful. Not when you get everybody else to do it. You never will. The only part of humanity’s Gordian knot you can untie is your own little string. And don’t let that discourage you. If enough of us work on our own strings, the knot just might unravel.
Joy to the world is similar but different. Joy — like fear — is contagious. If you get happy — really happy — I can almost guarantee that everybody around you is going to get happy. At least happier.
Joy is a habit. It requires nurture. Practice. You have to avoid the people and things you know are going to bring you down, and cultivate the friends and activities that bring you up. So you’ll need to add some things and subtract some things.
The other night, my wife and I were watching one of the most popular TV dramas in America. “Yellowstone.” Kevin Costner is the Jock Ewing of this combination soap opera/action thriller. Only Yellowstone has more madness and mayhem than Dallas ever did. People were blowing things up. Shooting one another. Setting folks on fire. Throwing them off cliffs. Drinking heavy, cheating heavy and insulting one another and fighting heavy.
No wonder America is so screwed up right now.
The last straw was when a skinny, forlorn little coyote is run down by a tractor trailer in an explosion of gratuitous carnage. The scene fades with a closeup of the bloody remains.
“Sorry, but that’s it,” my wife announced with her characteristic sagacity and picked up a book. Dumb me. I watched two more episodes.
But I’m not watching anymore. Why? It’s too dark. Life is dark enough without feeding my mind and spirit a steady diet of mayhem and murder. If we’re going to have any chance of achieving joy and peace, we can’t be stoking our inner fires of rage and discontent.
Peace and joy are as simple as the story about the old man who shared his recurring dream of the good dog fighting with the bad dog. When his grandson asks which dog will win, the old man answers, “The one that I feed.”
You can’t feed yourself on Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingraham and expect to like your neighbor who is a Democrat. The same is true for Democrats who feed at the trough of political self-righteousness and consider anyone who wants a border wall or gas-burning pickup truck to be Un-American.
Remember where this started. We’re all a bunch of hypocrites. All phonies. All broken. Only when we embrace that can we be set free from the exhausting struggle to be right all the time. To feel justified. To be superior.
Santa ain’t just for the kiddies. Every last one of us needs a little Ho, Ho, Ho. A little joy. A little peace.
I think I’ll start watching the Disney Channel.
