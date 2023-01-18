Remember testimonials? Somebody would stand up in church and tell you all sorts of bad things about themselves and how Jesus changed it all. Well, this is not a column about Jesus, but it is a testimonial of sorts. Shared in the hopes that you might learn from my mistakes. Pitfalls to avoid as viewed from the pit.
I’ve been prejudiced. Biased. Seen the world through my own lens. Through my own experiences.
Honestly, I think we all do it. Can’t help but. We don’t see things as they are. We see them as we are. But nobody wants to be called a bigot. And only a handful of us actually want to be one.
The good news is we can change. Grow. Educate ourselves. When that happens, the world becomes a better place.
It’s happened to me — I’m a little embarrassed to say — on numerous occasions. You think one way — assume this or that about certain people — then, learn better.
I was raised a Christian and a Democrat. Not necessarily in that order. My father grew up in Hard Scrabble, Alabama in a house that had only two framed pictures on the wall. Jesus and FDR. Dad believed Jesus when he said woe to the rich and that it was easier for one of them to squeeze through the eye of a needle than to get into heaven. And since most rich people are Republicans, I grew up prejudiced against them. Didn’t really trust them. Kept one eye on them.
And then one day I went to work for Scott Niswonger. Scott was the richest man I knew and turned out to be one of the most generous. I set up his private foundation, and I promise you we gave away most of his money. We gave it to kids who needed help going to college and to colleges that needed help educating the kids. We built band rooms for schools that had never had bands. Science labs for rural schools where kids only listened to science instead of doing science. Stadiums, libraries, concert halls. Even hospitals.
Some people said Niswonger only did it for the publicity, but that wasn’t true. Once — a couple of days before Christmas — he and I were walking through a department store in Greeneville and saw an angel tree covered with unfilled Christmas requests. When we got outside, he turned to me and asked if I would go back inside and retrieve some of the requests. I asked him how many. “All of them,” he said.
That was Scott. Rich, Republican and about as good a human as you’ll ever meet. I could say the same about Randy Boyd, the Haslams and Kevin Clayton. They’re all rich guys. All Republicans. And all cut from the same cloth as Niswonger.
I was also prejudiced against gay people. Grew up in an era when “queer” was a fighting word and “homo” was about the worst thing you could call one of your classmates. Then, a gay kid joined our family. And guess what I discovered? That gay people were no different than me. The boy went to church every Sunday, said his prayers every night and no more chose his sexual orientation than he chose his white skin.
So all my life I’ve been waking up to the value of other people. To rich people. Gay people. Black and brown people. But … transgender people? That always seemed a bridge to far. How could any normal person — any rational person — want to change their gender? Mutilate their own body?
Then, a buddy of mine — a bricklayer who volunteered with me at church — told me that he might look like a man but inside his brain was a woman.
I nearly fainted.
But a few months later I attended a service where he changed his name, and God spoke to my heart. Now I think transgender people are about the bravest people I know.
Seeing people for who they are instead of who we are isn’t easy. Many of you probably have similar stories about how your perspective on people has changed over the years. I’m a lawyer, but it turns out arguments almost never change people’s minds about such things. It takes a personal experience. Like discovering your Mexican co-worker — who is still struggling to learn English — is as honest, hardworking and family-oriented as you.
So put yourself out there this year. Take a chance. Get to know somebody who looks, loves, worships or votes different than you. And while he’s blowing your stereotype, you just might be blowing his.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.