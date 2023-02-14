Standing outside a bathroom in a West Knoxville restaurant, I had to laugh. BATHROOM, the door sign read. And just below it. WE DON’T I.D.
What ninnies have we become that untold hours are spent fussing over which bathrooms people can use? And now I am told that some people want to purge our public library of books they find offensive. They being the operative word here.
I suppose we can be thankful to have progressed from burning heretics to burning books, but such thinking is catawampus with both the Constitution and the New Testament if you stop and think about it.
We Americans are the freedom people. Unlike our European forbears who made a party out of burning books and witches, America established itself as a “marketplace of ideas.” Free enterprise and free thinking. That’s been the American way for as long as there’s been an America.
And for good reason. The same Constitution that protects the Quran or “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” in a public library also protects “Atlas Shrugged” and the King James Bible. Once we begin tossing out the books some find disagreeable — even if it’s a majority — the freedom of all Americans is diminished. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The most censured book in history is not “Maus” or “The Catcher in the Rye” or even “How to be an Anti-Racist.” It’s the Bible.
Don’t think for a second that small-mindedness is the exclusive property of the Right. The Left’s unwillingness to allow diverse points of view on some college campuses is what gave rise to the term “cancel culture” in the first place. My own alma mater — the University of Virginia — was angling towards “disinviting” Vice President Pence from speaking until UVA’s President — good lawyer that he is — interceded.
America’s Constitution is built upon the sturdy premise that no civil authority — high or petty — has sovereignty over our minds individually or collectively. That the proper response to a bad book or idea is a better book or idea. To do otherwise is to grant people a role they cannot — they MUST not — play. The Great Decider. Grand Inquisitor. Ayatollah. That may be fine for Iran or even colonial New England where witches were burned and blasphemers hung, but it has had no place in our great nation since the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791.
For those of you who are Christian, we have a Master who taught us to behave very similarly. Never did he force. Rarely did he coerce. And as best we can tell, he never once called upon Caesar or Pontius Pilate to purge the Roman libraries or burn any scrolls. Even those who nailed him to a cross were granted forgiveness instead of condemnation.
Jesus would have made a fine librarian.
The days of book banning are over for the most part, and we are a better nation for it. And like book banning, this silly obsession over which bathrooms people can use will also pass.
Lord, hasten the day.
