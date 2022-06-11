We were children once. Remember? And to be honest about it, we didn’t listen to much the adults had to say. But this much is for certain. We watched every move they made.
And we could smell hypocrisy a mile off.
The majority of Americans are worried about the state of our union. Disunion would be a better word for it. A full three-quarters of us are concerned about the direction in which the nation is headed. The only thing surprising is that fully a fourth of the country is not concerned. That’s probably because they quit reading the newspaper, lost their cellphones and haven’t yet figured out how to turn on their smart TVs.
The interesting — and probably most predictable — thing is that nearly everyone who thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction thinks that it’s someone else’s fault. Joe Biden. Donald Trump. Congress. Putin. The Chinese.
Two former teachers — who contacted me recently to complain about the exact same thing — aren’t buying it. Both are conservative Republicans. One from Alcoa. The other from Maryville. Both contacted me to ask if anything could be done about a couple of oversized signs — one on Highway 129 and the other on a flagpole in the bed of a pickup truck that is often seen driving around town.
You may have guessed the message on the signs by now. It’s addressed to President Biden and begins with an F. It is not a message you would want your children or grandchildren to see since, presumably, you are raising them to be members of civil society instead of a wolf pack. Of the sign on 129, a former Blount County principal told me that school buses full of children drive by it several times a day.
Noodle on that.
At school, we’re telling these kids to behave themselves. Speak respectfully to others. Refrain from using profanity and vulgar talk. Yet, these children — some in middle and high school — are witnessing what adults actually do as opposed to what we say they should be doing.
I’ve got to believe that the people displaying these signs haven’t really thought about the impact their language is having on the children in our community. Does any parent really want his child to speak like that to him? To her teacher? To her minister?
I had to tell my two friends that there was nothing they could do about the offending signs. America decided to err on the side of freedom when we passed the First Amendment to our constitution way back in 1791. It provides protection for even the most offensive political speech. I still believe it was the right choice but only if Americans have enough wisdom and self-control to realize that not everything that can be said should be said. That some messages are so incendiary — so upsetting to others — that they endanger the bonds of civil society. Speak ill of a man’s mother long enough, and he is likely to punch you in the nose.
Do I need to remind you that we were once savages? And not so long ago.
The church as late as the 15th and 16th centuries wasn’t just killing heretics — that is to say people who don’t happen to believe exactly the way we do about God. We were torturing them. Cutting their tongues out. Burning them at the stake.
Even our sports were savage. Until the Queensbury Rules, boxing matches were such bloody affairs that people often died. Even more dangerous was the wildly popular sport of jousting.
The point is this. Civilization is a thin veneer. Like an egg shell. It took a long time to build. And it doesn’t take long to break. It must be tended. Handled with care.
People are frustrated. I get that. And when people get frustrated and mad, they’re not always their best selves. But I am appealing not just to those two individuals but to all of us to pay closer and more careful attention to what we say and do.
The children are watching.
