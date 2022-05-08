God lives outdoors. I know the ancient Israelites thought they had God cooped up in that fancy temple of theirs but they didn’t. And when Jesus arrived on the scene he showed a strong affinity for the seashore, lakeside, plains, wilderness and mountains. In short, for the open road.
When I picture Jesus in my mind, I see a tan, rugged outdoorsman. A carpenter turned itinerant preacher who walked from town to town healing people inside and out, freeing them from their demons, forgiving their sins and announcing the arrival of God’s very upside-down kingdom where mercy trumps justice and ridiculously extravagant love is the “flavor of the day” every day.
Sorry, but I can’t picture a fat Jesus slogging down wine while he stuffed his face with those leftover loaves and fishes. He fasted for forty days, remember? Plus, gluttony is one of the “seven deadly sins” according to the Hebrew Bible. Spiritual fitness demands a certain level of physical fitness.
Which is where my friends Bruce and Wendy Guillaume come into the picture. Bruce is the founder of Mountain Challenge — a for-profit housed at Maryville College whose forte is using the great outdoors to teach teamwork and leadership skills. Fit, Green and Happy is more than a mantra. It’s Mountain Challenge’s nonprofit twin whose very purpose is healthful living both for our planetary home and the human beings who inhabit it.
Now the Guillaumes have a new idea. The Church of the Open Road.
Please don’t take that too literally. They’re not really starting a church. We have enough of those already. Almost a hundred Baptist churches in this county alone last time I counted.
Bruce and Wendy are trying to teach us something. That if we want to be spiritually healthy, we need to go where God is. Outdoors.
I’ve always felt that one of the best ways to connect with God is through nature. Walk outside tonight, turn off your porch lights and take it in. Billions of stars in this galaxy and billions more galaxies beyond that. The closest star — the CLOSEST — is so far away that it would take you nearly three years traveling at the speed of light (186,000 miles per second) to get there. And noodle on this. There appear to be as many stars in the universe as there are grains of sand on all the beaches of the world put together.
Seeing just a few hundred of those stars from your backyard — and really soaking it in — should help you rethink your priorities. Stop sweating the small stuff. Remember that it’s all small stuff.
Does it really matter if it’s a BMW or a Ford? Granite or Formica? Gucci or Wrangler? Any old star gazer will tell you it does not.
This weekend, load up the car and head to Cades Cove. Put on your hiking boots and go to Tremont, Elkmont or Newfound Gap. Get on your bicycle and ride out the Greenbelt to the Alcoa Duckpond or farther on to Clayton Homes. Go camping. Walk in the College Woods. Canoe, kayak or tube down the Little River. Got to Louisville Park or Ft. Loudon Park or Chilhowee Lake and take a swim. Go on a picnic!
Or just start driving. With the windows down. Your fancy hairdo be damned. Drive down the Foothills Parkway or across the Cherohala Skyway. Drive up to the Abrams Creek campground or across the mountain to Cherokee.
The Church of the Open Road is anywhere and everywhere. And everyone is welcome! All denominations or no denomination. It’s open communion.
So go outside. Today. If all you do is walk down your street or around the neighborhood. Open your eyes. Listen to the birds. Breathe in that fresh air. Relax.
You might just bump into God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.