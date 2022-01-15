Prepare yourself. We’re about to witness something no one has ever seen. The universe as it looked more than 13 billion years ago. Not long after Creation. The Big Bang. Whatever you want to call it.
The long-awaited, highly anticipated Webb Telescope has been launched and is speeding its way towards the stars. If things go as planned — which is a $10 billion gamble — the telescope’s first images will begin arriving this summer.
How Webb does what it is supposed to do is pretty simple though the equipment itself is amazingly complex. The telescope will erect a shade the size of a tennis court to block out the sun’s light so that its house-size mirrors can capture and reflect infrared light coming from galaxies, stars and planets that has been traveling for billions of years.
That means what we see will be something that happened billions of years ago. Light may travel at 186,000 miles per second, but those celestial bodies are billions of light years away. Contrast that with light from our own sun which, though 93 million miles away, arrives here in just 8 minutes.
Here’s the really complicated part. Both the shade and the lens had to be folded into a relatively small rocket for the roughly 1,000,000-mile journey to where it will start filming. If you have seen the spectacular images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, consider that Hubble is only 340 miles from Earth.
Webb will show us billions of stars we’ve never seen before. Perhaps trillions since we have no idea how big the universe actually is.
I’m no scientist, but I did take enough astronomy in college to know that (a) we are adrift in a cosmos that is unbelievably vast and complex, and (b) the pale blue dot on which we live is a beautiful, yet fragile, planetary home that we should be treating like your mother’s fine China.
The notion that human beings — one species among millions of species who live on a small planet among billions of other planets in a nondescript galaxy among billions or even trillions of other galaxies — are the only ones out here and that everything else was created just for us is … well, unbelievable.
The Seven Wonders of the World — whether ancient or modern — all rolled into one are but a trifle compared to what we’re about to see.
So what is the lesson here? We honestly don’t know. That’s why we’re sending this thing out. Like the bear that went over the mountain. To see what we can see.
Suppose we learn that something in the Bible or Quran is wrong? Would we have the courage to accept it? Healthy religion should never fear the truth. Not according to Jesus. Suppose we discover a comet or asteroid on a collision course with Earth? Could we lay aside our political differences and work together to save the planet?
The future stretches before us like outer space. It is often uncertain and, at times, completely unknowable. But if things go as planned, we’re about to learn more about ourselves and this universe we are a part of than we’ve ever known.
There will be some among us who call this folly. A modern-day Tower of Babel. Humans trying to play God. I believe it is just the opposite. To fail to explore, to fail to use these brains God gave us is to be like the man in Jesus’s parable who buried his talents in the ground. Shameful.
So let us rise above our differences and explore! Unite in a mission to better understand our universe and each other. Our descendants may one day need another planetary home. Particularly if we continue to foul this one. The Webb Telescope project is the next sensible step in our journey.
So let the show begin.
