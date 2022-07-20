America has had an awakening. That third branch of government — the one you hardly ever think about — matters. A lot.
We saw it in technicolor after the 2020 election. State and federal judges — Republicans and Democrats — proved to be the guardrails of our democracy. Sure, a spurned politician can claim voter fraud. Even a sitting President as it turns out. But it is judges who actually decide. And only after they collect, parse and analyze the evidence.
This past month we learned the importance of judges once again. Nine of them in their marble sanctuary in Washington, DC. Telling us what’s in the constitution and what isn’t. I honestly thought they showed about as much judicial restraint as kids in a candy store, but, hey, they’re the Supremes. Only Almighty God can reverse them.
Wouldn’t it be great if all judges were the wise old guys (and gals) we envisioned growing up? Back when the average age of a judge was sixty instead of sixteen. When political affiliation meant nothing and integrity meant everything. Judges who didn’t try to bat but simply called the balls and strikes?
Here’s my dream judge...
A person of character. That’s the one thing you can’t graft on. I want a judge who was raised right. Who recuses himself when he should and treats every person who appears before him with respect. A person who would sooner take a poison pill than a bribe.
It would be gravy if that person were also lacking in what most of us have in flashing neon. Ego. I’d like a judge who never introduces himself as Judge Blackstone but just says, “Hi, I’m Bill,” whether he’s meeting a homeless man on the sidewalk or just got pulled over for speeding.
I’d also like someone who is eminently practical. Who’s had experience both as a lawyer and as a human being. I’ve had it with egg heads and political operatives who’ve never tried a lawsuit and couldn’t’ find a courtroom with Google Maps.
I want somebody smart, for sure, but there’s a difference between smart and wise. We’d like both. And we’ll know just how smart he (or she) is by the number of times he gets reversed on appeal. Gets told by the old bulls that he got it wrong.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could find someone who hardly ever got reversed? Who maybe even led the state a time or two like our local football teams?
Heck, I’d like more than that. Let’s get a judge whom all the other judges in the state admire so much they elect him to be the head of their statewide network of judges. That would really be something.
Of course, you can’t hang on to a judge like that forever. We all know that. He’s going to move up. The governor will appoint him to the Court of Appeals. But if we could get 20 years out of him before they put him over the other judges in the state, that would be something.
And once he got that big promotion, we’d want him to shine. Outpace all the other appellate judges in the state when it came time for their recall or retention elections every eight years. I’d like him to be the top vote getter in the state at least once, wouldn’t you? But … to still have the humility that would make him the object of affection and respect by his colleagues rather than resentment.
And we wouldn’t want him to hang on to power past his prime. Like those ancient jurists behind whose back the lawyers shake their heads and roll their eyes. Our judge would lay down his power gladly when the time came. Step aside with dignity and allow the governor — even if he’s of another political party — to appoint someone else in his stead. Then, our judge would live out his days as a private citizen, quietly taking his place alongside the rest of us.
Sound to good to be true? Honestly, it does, but it’s little like the old saw about infant baptism. Not only do I believe it, I’ve seen it.
He’s my brother, Kelly. The pride of D.K and Elma Lee Thomas and the guy I was lucky enough to grow up alongside.
His last day on the bench was June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.