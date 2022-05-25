America has been falling apart for years. Way before our politics turned poison, we were turning away from each other. Bowling alone.
It may have started with air conditioning. Houses had porches for a reason. Between the first of May and end of September, it was simply too hot to go inside. So we sat outside, visited with the neighbors or strolled around our part of town until it was cool enough to go inside and sleep.
During colder months, we went to movie theaters. Together. We all saw the same films, watched the same news and read the same magazines. The Saturday Evening Post, Life, Time, US News, Sports Illustrated, National Geographic, Ladies Home Journal, Reader’s Digest.
There was no such thing as an alternate reality.
Video Cassette Recorders (VCRs) changed all of that. Now, we could watch anything we wanted in the privacy of our homes. Including pornography. Then, came cable news. The internet. We went from three TV stations to 3,000. The number of websites and online publications is now in the millions.
Remember when our public schools brought us together? Now we have taken our culture wars to school. Race, religion, guns, sexual identity. School boards spend as much time on these as on whether Johnny can read.
Which brings me to the last thing still standing. The place where Americans of all political stripes gather to worship, pray, grieve, grow and support one another across our political and cultural differences.
Church.
“Sheesh,” some of you must be thinking. Leave it to a preacher to drag religion into a column about America.
But this is not about religion. Not really. You can be whatever or noever religion you choose. This IS about America. And one of the only institutions still standing that can help us knit our tattered nation back together.
Churches stress a lot of what America needs most. Empathy (Do unto others as you would have them do unto you). Civility (Love your enemies. Turn the other cheek. Anyone who calls another a fool is in danger of the fires of hell.) Decency (Blessed are the pure in heart. Blessed are the peacemakers.) Forgiveness (Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.)
But aren’t there hypocrites in church? Phonies? Nothing but. The church is chock full of crooks, cranks and self-righteous pains in the posterior. In other words, people just like you. It’s also Black, brown, White, rich, poor, gay, straight, Democrat and Republican. Yet the steady diet is not one of division or dissention. Jealousy or hate. It is truth, justice, mercy and grace. That’s what Americans of all faiths feed their souls on a weekly, if not daily, basis.
Check out this Call to Worship that was read aloud by the entire congregation at the church I attended this past Sunday.
May we dream of a world made new! Where together we shout for justice, and as one fight against oppression. May we dream of a world made new! Where together we seek God’s righteousness and as one sing God’s praise. May we dream of a world made new! Where together we climb the mountain and as one, enter the promised land. May we dream of a world made new! Where together we program the good news of God’s kingdom and as one, enjoy its peace and abundance and love.
Tell me that’s not what America needs.
Of course every church can’t have an Emily Anderson or Jerry Mantooth in the pulpit. A Rick Warren or Fred Luter. And, yes, there are a few churches — like the Patriot Church — that are actually fanning America’s fires instead of snuffing them out. But for the most part, America’s houses of worship are fighting the good fight. Helping us become that “more perfect union” for which we all yearn.
America’s churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and ashrams may be the last best hope for healing our angry nation. For helping us see past the little things that divide us to the big thing that unites us.
May we all dream of a world made new.
