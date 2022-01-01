Pastor Rick Warren was onto something. People need a purpose. His book, The Purpose Driven Life, has sold more than 50 million copies. To put that in perspective, I wrote a book that sold less than 25,000 copies, and my agent thought we did pretty well.
Try 50 million.
So what is it about human beings that cries out for purpose? Because my guess is your cat or dog doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. Or even your pet chimpanzee if you’re crazy enough to own one. Eat, sleep, mate. That’s about the extent of it. But, humans? We uber-primates need to self-actualize. We want and need a purpose.
Religious people often have a pat answer to the purpose question. We’re here to glorify God. Personally, I think it’s a little more complicated than that.
Plus, if God is like Jesus — which we Christians believe — do you really think all he wants is praise and glory? I’m not buying it. God as narcissist is not the New Testament narrative. Eye witness accounts indicate that Jesus’s final instructions to his disciples were twofold. To love one another as he loved them. And to make more disciples. That means to teach people to be like Jesus. For me, that’s pretty much a full-time job. Not literally. I had to earn a living. I’m just saying that acting like Jesus has never come easy for me. Acting like a selfish kid? That’s more up my alley. But I work at the other. All the time. But, again, that’s not enough. Life is about more than your inner struggle to be a better human.
Some people find their purpose in raising a family. For 20 years I did. And it was an incredible ride. Better than all the courtroom victories, TV interviews, high test scores or money raised for charity. But the kids grew up. Moved away.
Purpose needs to last a lifetime. Or does it? When I was a pastor, I had one set of goals. One group of outcome measures to tell me how I was doing. When I was a lawyer, there were others. As an educator, it was about how my students were doing. As a superintendent, it was about graduation rates and teacher quality and satisfaction. So purpose really needs to be as specific as you can make it. We all want to be good humans. Make the world a better place. But that’s like your four-year old telling you he wants “toys” for Christmas. Not very helpful.
As anger, anxiety and depression continue their upward spiral in America, here’s my advice for 2022. Figure out your purpose. And be very specific about it.
You might start with a list of your values. Then, add a mission statement. Why are you here? John Wesley’s was to do as much as he could for as many as he could for as long as he could. I like it, but it begs the question. How?
For most of us, a lot of it will be job-related. For many, it will be about our spouses and kids. For others it might be as simple — and compelling — as getting sober or giving up cigarettes.
Finding your purpose can be especially difficult for retirees. Your two biggest life activities — child rearing and career — are over. If you’re lucky and planned well, you’ve got a little money. But mostly what you have is time. What happens after you finish breakfast, read the newspaper and walk the dog, and it’s only 10:00 a.m.? Do you turn on the television? Crack open your first beer?
I hope not. But those self-destructive behaviors are the natural by-product of a purposeless life.
May I make a few suggestions that have worked for me? First, get outside. As my friend Bruce Guillaume puts it, “Outside is medicine.” Second, keep moving. That’s the key piece of advice from my very healthy 95 year-old mother-in-law who is still riding her bicycle around Key West. Third, volunteer. This one has multiple benefits. You help yourself by helping others. Fourth, travel. Get off the couch and
see the world. It’s way more beautiful and interesting than any of us realize. If you don’t have money for plane tickets or a cruise, fill your car or motorcycle up with gas and head west. Or north or south. If you can’t afford the gas, get a bus ticket or hitchhike. Just get out of Maryville.
A purpose-driven life is a happy life. A fulfilling life. Every life is difficult, but once you get the why figured out, most of the hows fall into place.
