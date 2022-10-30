My wife used to work at a health food store. Nearly every day, someone who was terribly overweight would walk in and ask if she had a supplement or a pill that could help them get back into shape.
I used to read the Bible like that. I spent years studying Greek and Hebrew in hopes that I might find some magic answer to the problems of human frailty and waywardness. That perhaps there was an easier path to virtue than through hard work. A way to righteousness other than through a cross.
My problem — our problem — isn’t that we don’t know the right path. Oh, we know it. Our problem is it’s too damn hard.
Eating too much. Drinking too much. Sleeping around. Wanting my way all the time. It’s the easiest thing in the world.
Just look at us. We’re prickly. Loud. Profane. Argumentative. Quick to violence. We spend too much. Borrow too much. Consume too much as we thrash around trying to find happiness.
And we know better. We do. So we fashion an excuse for everything. I’m sick. Have an addiction. A “condition.” To quote Coach Don Story, “Nobody’s just mean or lazy anymore.”
We’re going to have to rein it in. Tap the brakes. Maybe dig around inside ourselves and find something we lost along the way.
Like self-control.
What a pain in the rear. Because one must practice it. It doesn’t come naturally. At least not for me. So I do mini-Lents. Deprive myself of certain food and drink. Fast for a day. Keep my big mouth shut for a few hours.
My Dad’s old World War II buddy, Tom Sawyer, once told me of a young soldier whose duty it was to drive a supply truck through a hole in a hedgerow Tom and his fellow combat engineers had blown open so the U.S. Army could continue its advance across occupied France. Of course German artillery and machine gunners immediately trained their sights on what was about to become a steady stream of easy targets.
The teenage American truck driver broke down sobbing and told his sergeant he couldn’t do it. The sergeant removed his .45-caliber pistol from its holster and placed the end of the barrel against the boy’s head. “Son, nobody wants to drive through that hedgerow, but you’re going to do it. And if you don’t, I’m going to end this war for you right here.”
The boy drove through the hedgerow.
Self-discipline is like that. Nobody wants to do it.
It would be so much easier to stay in bed. Have another beer. Another piece of pizza. Just say what I really feel. Forget the consequences.
Ah … the consequences. So that’s where we find ourselves. Wanting to change the world but unwilling to change ourselves. Shirking our collective duty by neglecting my personal duty.
Imagine for a minute what America would be like if everyone just did as their mother instructed and counted to 10 before they spoke. Then, when we did speak, if we spoke as if our listener were part of the family. Or as if Jesus were eavesdropping. And how about this? If every email, post, text or tweet was going to appear on the front page of tomorrow morning’s newspaper.
We need to approach improving the nation the way smart alcoholics approach sobriety. One day — one person — at a time.
Of course there was no magic pill my wife could give those desperate souls struggling with their weight, just as there was no easy path to sainthood. And whichever party wins the midterm elections, the morning after, we’ll be the same frazzled nation we were the day before. So if you’re tired of the way things are and ready for something new, my advice is pretty simple.
Go to work on you.
