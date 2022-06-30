A deeply divided Congress recently passed new federal gun-safety legislation. It won’t do everything we need, and it won’t do much of what some Americans fear. But it will be better than what we have. It will be a half loaf. A compromise.
Compromise is not a dirty word. Despite what the zealots on either side of the aisle may tell you, compromise is the heart of governance. And the only alternative to gridlock in a pluralistic democracy such as ours.
Truth be told, very few of us are purists. Like my beagle, we’re liberal when we’re looking for a bone, conservative when we’re burying one. As pro-life Republican Dan Quayle famously taught us, even as explosive a topic as abortion often boils down to a very simple human truth. Are we talking about my daughter or yours?
So … if we can craft gun legislation, why not compromise solutions to the other problems plaguing America? Why not sensible solutions on student debt, immigration, abortion or tax policy? Everybody knows we have a massive federal debt that must be addressed. Rapidly rising temperatures and seas that must be confronted. Why don’t we solve these?
Why, indeed?
The challenge — the enemy, if you will — turns out to be us.
It takes massive amounts of money to win statewide and national political campaigns. With 7 million Tennesseans and 330 million Americans, there’s simply no other way for candidates to connect with voters. And, since the Supreme Court has recklessly and unwisely struck down America’s campaign finance laws as violations of the Constitution’s Free Speech Clause, candidates are now forced to cater their messages to those who will give the most. And — big surprise — it’s not the sensible center. The mostly silent majority. Nope. It’s those zealots we spoke about earlier. The one-hundred percenters.
Zealots in both parties are energized by ads that frighten. The country is being taken over by fascists! The country is being taken over by socialists! And once they’ve scared us, they always give us somebody to blame. Democrats. Republicans. Blacks. Immigrants. Jews. Mitch McConnell. Nancy Pelosi.
Here’s the hard part. The thing about good citizenship. We have to resist all of that fear and hate mongering. We have to be wise enough, calm enough and discerning enough not to be swept up in the frenzy but to sift through the noise and find the kernels of truth. To listen. Do our research. Consider multiple sources. CNN AND FOX News. The New York Times AND Wall Street Journal. PBS. The Daily Times. USA Today.
And, then, to decide. But decide for whom to vote. Not whose house to picket or burn down.
Being a good citizen in a democracy like ours is hard work. America is not some wind-up toy. One and done. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty said James Madison, the father of our Constitution. And he was right.
Freedom and its constitutional flipside — individual responsibility — are never finished. They’re everyday chores just like washing the dishes or sacking the trash.
Only more important.
