Sitting on Ernest Hemingway’s favorite stool at the bar in the hotel on Lake Maggiore where he lived in 1948, I couldn’t help thinking about his oft-quoted solution to writer’s block.
Write the truest sentence you know.
It seems like more than a good solution to writer’s block. It seems like a smart way to live.
So here goes. The truest sentence I know upon my recent return from the old country where I was privileged to welcome a new granddaughter into the world.
You must change your life.
This is not hyperbole. There is something wild and spectacular going on — namely your existence on what may be the only hospitable planet in this immeasurably vast universe — and you’re acting as if it’s … well, ordinary. Routine. Perhaps even a bit boring.
You probably go to work every day. Sit at your desk staring at a computer screen much of the time. Talk to a few people. Meet with several others. Motor home. Eat with the family. Watch a little TV and do it all over again tomorrow.
Me, too.
But there’s something going on here that we’re missing. The mockingbirds are having their daily morning Battle of the Bands just outside your bedroom window. The hickories and maples are putting on their extravagant fashion show right there in the backyard. The Little River. THE SMOKIES! Your mother’s tired, sweet smile. Your toddler’s belly laugh when you can’t get his car seat fastened.
Wake up, pilgrim! You’re flying through this short, precious life at warp speed as if it will never end. But it will. I counted nine obituaries in our little town’s newspaper this morning.
But I’m not dead yet, and you’re apparently not.
So … I’m getting geared up for Grandparents Day at my granddaughter’s elementary school next week. I’m inviting some of my old high school buddies up to the river to play cornhole, sip whiskey and tell a few lies. I’m going with my brother to watch the local high-school boys play football tonight. I’ll try to catch the sunset on the way. And maybe make blueberry pancakes with my wife tomorrow morning before we walk to the Farmer’s Market and take in a few tunes.
Wake up! Please. Life is happening, and, believe me, it won’t come back around for another show next month if you miss it. This is not a dress rehearsal.
So I think back to Hemingway and his wildly extravagant life. His courage and strivings. His foolishness and infidelities. His spectacular successes. His colossal failures.
But he did live, didn’t he? He did understand that the time is always at hand, and the sun will set at evening.
His short story, “The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber” may capture it best. A man finds his courage but only in time for his unfaithful wife to kill him in a hunting “accident.” Yet for that brief shining moment, he really lived.
So what about it, my friend. Have you?
