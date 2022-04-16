Easter is a good time for reflection. For taking stock. It’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been.
Thinking about our collective state — as well as my own personal state — I’d say we make a fine bunch of Pharisees. Now before you get all huffy and throw your newspaper in the recycle bin, just hear me out.
The Pharisees weren’t a bad bunch of folks. That role was reserved for the Romans and the rich and powerful Jews who were in cahoots with them. The Pharisees were the salt-of-the-earth, go-to-church-every-time-they-open-the-doors crowd. The people who took God seriously and the rules of the road that had been laid down by none other than Moses himself seriously. VERY seriously.
The Pharisees made such a fuss over tithing that they even tithed their spice cabinets. How many of us tithe even our bank accounts? And the Pharisees wouldn’t have dreamed of working on God’s sabbath if their life depended on it. Most Christians treat the sabbath as just one more day to shop, mow their yards or bet on a ballgame.
So sure, they were a little put off by this long-haired young rabbi who healed on the sabbath and did tricks with fish and bread. Who actually told them they had to love the Romans, give their savings to the poor and break bread with tax collectors and Democrats.
Who wouldn’t have been a little put off?
And the Pharisees didn’t have a New Testament like we do. They just had Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus. LEVITICUS! Have you ever read it? It hands out death penalties like funeral home fans. For adulterers, sabbath breakers, even seriously disrespectful kids. And the central teaching of the Jewish legal system — an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth — as commanded right there in the Word of God — well, Jesus told them they could forget about it. That what God really wanted was for people to forgive those who offended them. And not just once. Seven times 70 if it took it.
So like I said, we Tennesseans are a lot like the Pharisees. We come down pretty heavy on the side of convention. On the side of THE RULES.
There’s a bill working its way through the state legislature right now that perfectly illustrates what I mean. House Bill 233 would create an elite type of marriage that only heterosexual couples could enjoy. That’s right. Just a few years after the Supreme Court ruled that “equal protection” of the law means that all couples — gay or straight — are entitled to the legal benefits (and responsibilities) of a civil marriage contract, our state legislature is saying they aren’t. Now, if this were a church saying it would not perform same-sex marriages, fine. But it’s not a church. It’s the state. And it wants to impose its moral code on everybody.
Like the Pharisees.
And the thing is. We’re just getting warmed up. We have passed laws saying that transgender kids can’t use certain bathrooms. That if businesses allow transgender people to use their bathrooms, they must post a warning on the door. That if a woman is impregnated by rape, she can no longer terminate the pregnancy. That teachers can’t be trusted to teach certain subjects, and that some books and topics are off-limits even in our universities.
We have rules for just about everything. Like the Pharisees.
I’ve come to believe that the morality of a society is inversely proportional to the number of laws that it passes. Good people don’t need a lot of rules. Jesus just had two. Love God and love your neighbor as yourself.
I’d like to propose something novel to Gov. Lee, Sen. Swann and Representatives Ramsey and Moon. Take a year off. Stop solving problems we don’t have. And when you come back in 2024, focus on the “weightier matters of the law” as Jesus might have put it. The thousands of working Tennesseans who still don’t have access to health care. Moving the salaries of our teachers and police officers out of America’s bottom third to the middle or top third where they belong. Punishing the polluters instead of rewarding them. Making Tennessee’s energy sector as green as a field of fescue. Helping the homeless, the addicted, the orphaned.
As much as I respect what the Pharisees were trying to do — make this world a more just and righteous place — I think we all know they missed the mark. Wouldn’t it be tragic if in our zeal to make Tennessee an ideal place to live and raise a family we wind up doing the same?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.