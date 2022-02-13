The thing about White men is this. We’ve been in charge. By any measure. Money earned, companies owned, management positions held, you name it. Out of 115 justices appointed to the Supreme Court since 1789, 110 have been White males. Out of 46 presidents, we’ve had 45. And three centuries into the American experiment, Tennessee is yet to have its first female or Black or brown governor. “None of the above” is our perennial choice. Ditto for most southern states.
But we’re irked. Fed up. Upset that some universities like Harvard and the University of North Carolina consider race as one factor among many in determining who gets in. Which begs the question, “Why shouldn’t it be?” since for nearly four centuries we systematically excluded Black applicants from elite colleges and universities. Isn’t it sensible that these same colleges and universities might want to redress their past wrongs? And isn’t it also sensible that they would want their universities to reflect the demographics of the broader society in which their graduates will live and work? What sort of education does one really receive if you don’t learn how to get along with people who don’t look or think like you?
But White and Asian men are having none of it. We want what is rightfully ours, and who cares if we stepped on a few million heads along the way to get it?
If you’re a White guy like me, I want you to try something for a minute. Imagine what it would be like to be female. To receive only 70 cents on the dollar for the same work performed by your male counterparts. Or to go through life with a 50/50 chance of being raped or sexually assaulted. Or to be like Sandra Day O’Connor and graduate from the top-ranked law school in the country only to be told when you return to your home town of Phoenix that the only law-related job available to you is that of a legal secretary. If they had done that to me and my buddies, we would have burned the building down.
But even harder than that would be to grow up Black in America. You can forget about that 70 cents on the dollar the White females are making. You’ll be lucky to get 60. Or even worse, to know that you’re way more likely to be pulled over, arrested and sent to jail. Even today, a criminal defendant is 10 times as likely to receive the death penalty if his victim is White as opposed to Black.
But if Harvard or the University of North Carolina wants to grant admission to highly qualified Black or brown applicants ahead of White or Asian applicants with slightly higher SAT scores, we’re going to war over it. All the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
And here’s the scary thing. This very White, very male Supreme Court may agree with us. And the most surprising thing of all is that the court’s one African-American member is the surest vote to strike down these modest race-based preferences. If this was based on principle, I could respect that even if I disagreed with it. A Black man saying that despite four centuries of “Whites only,” he wanted no recompense of any kind. No leg up. No special consideration.
But that’s not what’s going on here. Justice Clarence Thomas happily attended Yale — the most difficult elite law school to get in because of its small size — thanks to an aggressive affirmative action program.
You can’t make this stuff up.
This is the same Supreme Court justice who refused to recuse himself from a case challenging the ability of a congressional committee to subpoena White House records pertaining to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol just one month after his own wife sent an excoriating letter to Congress challenging that same committee’s authority.
Big surprise. Thomas was the only justice who dissented from the Supreme Court’s decision upholding Congress’ ability to subpoena the records.
It is never wise to predict how the Supreme Court will rule, but the fact that they are revisiting a well-settled precedent that has helped move millions of brown and Black Americans into the middle and upper classes is disturbing. If America still aspires to be a place of liberty and justice for all, our Supreme Court — federal judges all — would be wise not to order these venerable state and private institutions how to do their work.
Isn’t that what real conservatism is all about?
