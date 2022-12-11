The nice thing about mirages is they look promising. The bad thing is they never pan out. The worst thing is they divert us from the path that could lead us home.
Originalism is the new guidepost for interpreting the constitution. To the originalist, our constitution should be interpreted as the founding fathers understood it two and a half centuries ago.
Originalism has its appeal. How can one apply a legal precept to a set of facts unless you first understand what those who wrote the precept intended?
So popular has originalist thinking become that at least five justices of the Supreme Court claim allegiance to it. Even one of the Court’s three liberal justices — Ketanji Brown — recently resorted to originalism when suggesting that the 14th Amendment was passed precisely to correct past racial discrimination and, therefore, modern-day affirmative action programs are perfectly aligned with the original intent of Congress.
Not so long ago, not a single originalist could be found on the high court. When I began practicing there in 1985, there was arguably one — Justice William Rehnquist. Though he might not have identified himself as an originalist, he employed originalist thinking in his lengthy — and controversial — dissent in Wallace v. Jaffree, the Alabama Moment of Silence case. Rehnquist wrote that the separation of church and state embodied in the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause was only intended to prohibit the designation of a single national church — not aid to religion in general. So Alabama could promote prayer as long as it did not favor one Christian denomination over another.
What Justice Rehnquist failed to note was that Congress not once, not twice, but three times voted down drafts of the First Amendment that would have done exactly what he said that it did, choosing instead the broader prohibition against laws respecting an establishment of religion in general. Also conveniently ignored was the fact that James Madison — the primary author of our constitution — was a strict separationist as was his fellow Virginian, friend and ally in the right for religious freedom — Thomas Jefferson.
Just one year after Rehnquist wrote his Jaffree dissent, Antonin Scalia — the Court’s first true originalist — was appointed to the Court. But again, Scalia employed his originalism selectively. He famously failed to follow the original intent of the framers in his 1990 decision Employment Division v. Smith in which Scalia’s majority opinion held that the Free Exercise Clause no longer required the government to accommodate religious exercise unless a religion had been singled out for some special sort of burden. So a school couldn’t pass a rule that Jewish boys couldn’t wear their yarmulkes, but the school could ban all student head coverings, thereby making it off-limits for Orthodox and Conservative Jews. The decision to dramatically diminish the protections of the Free Exercise Clause was made despite overwhelming evidence that virtually every colony in America routinely granted exemptions from generally applicable laws in order to protect religious freedom. Quakers were even allowed to refuse military service in the Continental Army because of their sincere religious objections to the use of violence.
So Scalia was a spotty originalist at best.
The reason so few justices have been drawn to originalism over the years is simple. Trying to discern the intent of the framers is nearly impossible. First, because so few of them ever reduced their thoughts to writing, and there were no electronic devices to record their lengthy congressional debates. Second, the framers who did provide us with a written record often times disagreed. Take John Adams and James Madison. Adams believed the government should encourage, support and even fund religion, and his home colony of Massachusetts did exactly that. Madison opposed any and all government support for religion. Patrick Henry wanted to provide tax dollars to religious schools. Thomas Jefferson wanted to wring Henry’s neck over it and once advised his friend, James Madison, to “pray fervently” for Henry’s death.
And don’t forget that these controversial constitutional provisions also had to be ratified and adopted by each state. Many of the states were deeply divided and had views on the law different even from their federal counterparts in Congress.
Are you starting to sense the mirage? Why deciphering the intent of the framers is like catching fairy dust or chasing a rainbow to ground?
And even if we could decide which framers to choose and which statements to accept, would we really want to do it? Do we actually want to limit our notion of “cruel and unusual punishment” to a generation that saw no harm in beating children with a wooden rod or working them fourteen hours a day? Should “equal protection” really be limited to straight white males?
Exploring the intent of those who wrote our constitution is a worthwhile exercise as we seek to derive its meaning for today, but it shouldn’t cause us to put our brains in our pockets. Many of history’s brightest legal minds have argued that the constitution’s “majestic generalities” were deliberately chosen. Deliberately ambiguous so that the nation’s civic framework could be applied in succeeding generations.
Originalism is popular for one overriding reason. It appears as a principled way to reach conservative political outcomes. But don’t expect it to last, because a constitution is not a statute. It must have some flexibility. Some play in the joints. And a society with its eye on the future can’t shackle its thinking to a prescientific past where the most advanced form of technology was a stagecoach.
