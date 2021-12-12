What on earth have we done? The Blount County Election Commission is reporting that our local Republican and Democratic parties have chosen to make school board races in Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa partisan political affairs. That’s right. PARTISAN. We do a lot of important things as individuals here in Blount County — work, raise our families, go to church — but the most important thing we do together as a community is educate our children. And, now — thanks to local party officials — this important work will become the object of partisan politics.
Can you imagine anything more foolhardy?
The education of our children is something all Blount Countians care deeply about be they Democrat or Republican. And for as long as anyone can remember, this enterprise has been nonpartisan.
When I was on the Maryville school board, the Chair of one political party worked her glasses off campaigning for a prominent member of the other party. And when it came her turn to run, he did the same for her. Republican and Democrat happily working alongside each other to continue building one of the finest school systems in the state.
No more. School board candidates will be forced to publicly identify as Democrat, Independent or Republican and run with all the backing and baggage of their respective parties behind them.
Yes, baggage. Are you pro-Trump or pro-Biden? Pro-Pelosi or pro-McConnell? A “socialist” Democrat or “fascist” Republican?
Think I’m kidding? Here’s how poisonly partisan we have become.
About 40% of Tennesseans are registered Democrats. But only 2 of the state’s 9 congressional districts have Democratic majorities. That means 7 of Tennessee’s 9 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are controlled by Republicans. That’s because Democratic voters tend to be clustered in the big cities.
Fine.
But that’s not good enough for today’s partisan firebrands. The Tennessee legislature is about to carve Metro Nashville — which has had its own congressman since the snake stumped Adam — into four small pieces. Each piece will then be grafted onto a much larger majority-Republican district so that very blue Nashville will now have only very red representatives in Congress — none of which actually represent Tennessee’s largest and most influential city.
I am not making this up. The legislature would do the same thing in Memphis were it not for the Supreme Court’s prohibition against political gerrymandering based on race.
The same sort of thing is going on in Texas on an even larger scale. There, the major population growth in recent years has been among people of color — who overwhelmingly vote Democrat. Yet, under the newly drawn Texas redistricting plan, Democrats will lose 3 seats in Congress.
That, dear reader, is how poison our politics have become. I don’t know what the run-up to the Civil War was like, but it must have been a lot like this. Loud. Judgmental. Each side on its moral high horse and itching for a fight.
And, now, our local party officials have decided to turn the dogs of partisan politics loose on our schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.