America has lots of problems. You don’t need me to tell you that. The last few years have felt like we were drinking out of a spittoon.
But one problem is about to bite us. Hard. We don’t have enough teachers. Notice I didn’t say enough good — much less great — teachers which is what I want for my child. At the rate we’re going we won’t even have enough warm bodies to cover every classroom.
And not just in the hardest places to teach like Chicago and Detroit. The Volunteer State is feeling the pinch. In Metro Nashville resignations and retirements are up 15% from last year — which were already up because of COVID-19.
Teaching is hard. Maybe the hardest thing we do in America. But I doubt many of our state lawmakers have ever spent a day trying to teach a room full of kindergarteners. I hadn’t until about 12 years ago, and it was one of the hardest things I ever did. Way harder than teaching law students. The attention span of a five-year old is about 5 minutes. When I tried stretching one activity to 10, I had kids start singing, drawing flowers on their papers and rolling in the floor.
Then, I tried teaching middle schoolers. When I came home from my first night and complained of a headache, my wife — who taught middle schoolers for 10 years — burst out laughing. “See!” she said. “Nobody understands until they actually do it.”
Teachers may be the single greatest resource we have in our state, but they are quickly becoming an endangered species.
And who can blame them? The work never ends. I can remember watching my weary wife slave over tests to grade and the changes to her lesson plans that were necessary to raise those test grades. Seeing how exhausted she was by Friday night. And how surprised I was to find that someone that smart and that dedicated was paid so little.
Next to parents, teachers have the most important job in our state. In fact, they are surrogate parents who actually have our kids longer than we do. In addition to teaching them reading, math, science and history, teachers are under the microscope as role models for honesty, respect, self-control and other virtues the rest of us don’t seem to have. Teachers are also nurses, counselors and social workers for the myriad kids who don’t have one good parent at home much less two.
Bottom line. Teachers do more of the Lord’s work than anybody.
So their job is a hard one. And that’s not the worst part. The hardest thing about teaching is everybody who isn’t a teacher thinks he’s an expert. I suppose it’s because everybody either went to school or knows someone who did, but I know of no other profession where the general public presumes to know more about what you do than you know.
Here’s the irony. As a group, there is no finer bunch of humans on the planet than teachers. I hate to admit it, but ministers can’t compare. The ministry attracts many of the best people but also some of the worst. Ego-driven narcissists who but for the grace of God would be God.
Not so with teachers. They have no power, no platform, no celebrity. They used to have three wonderful things — June, July and August — but we have shrunk their summer to two months, and much of that is filled with preparation and paperwork. Summer workshops, in-service training and data, data, data.
So is there anything we can do to stop the mass exodus of teachers from our schools?
Here’s what teachers told us when I was working for Knox County schools. First, they want a good boss. A principal who will back their play and can also help them get better at their craft. Turns out self-actualization is every bit as important as Maslow thought. Teachers also want some autonomy in the classroom. A reasonable amount of freedom to teach as they see fit — not as some bureaucrat in Nashville thinks they should teach. And finally, better pay. We’ll never get people excited to take on the most challenging job in town if we continue to pay them like cafeteria workers. Maryville, Alcoa and Oak Ridge deciphered this years ago, and their teachers are among the best in the state.
A crisis is upon us, and you, I and every Tennessean will need to do our part. A thank-you note to a teacher with a gift certificate to a nice restaurant would be a modest but good first step. A letter or phone call to the mayor, your county commissioner and school board members asking them their specific plans for dealing with this problem would be a good second.
