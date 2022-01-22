The Germans are shutting down their last three nuclear power plants. Plants that have no carbon emissions and have safely powered Germany since the eighties. Although the Germans have committed themselves to carbon neutrality by 2035, their short-term strategy is to replace clean, safe nuclear power with dirty, dangerous coal and natural gas.
Why?
The answer — it seems — is fear. Fear that what happened to Japan could happen to Germany. Nuclear catastrophe. Never mind that the cause of Japan’s nuclear nightmare was a tsunami. I’m no German historian, but I don’t think the nearly landlocked nation on the North Sea has ever had one of those.
Humanity’s penchant for stupidity is well documented. From hanging witches to bleeding the sick to refusing free scientifically proven vaccines, we’re expert at shooting ourselves in the face. My own fits of folly would fill a small warehouse.
Why do we do the stupid things we do as individuals? Drink too much. Drive too fast. Cheat on our spouses or girlfriends. Or the even stupider things we do collectively? Back the dictators in Vietnam, Iran or the Philippines. Invade Iraq. Pull up our railroad tracks so that fifty years later we can spend billions putting them back down.
Best selling author and Unitarian pastor Robert Fulghum tells the story of a man who was rescued from a housefire. The crew broke in and found the fellow lying in a smoldering bed. After he was rescued and the flames doused, they asked the man what happened. “I don’t know,” he said. “It was on fire when I lay down on it.”
There it is. The human condition. The devil made me do it, but after that I managed it all by myself.
Foolishness – like selfishness — is endemic to the human species. It’s what we do. And it takes some of us longer to climb Fool’s Hill than others. Even choosing our leaders — the best among us — is an exercise in finding the least objectionable alternative. Does anyone think Joe Biden was elected because of his verve or mental acuity?
The Germans are some of the smartest people on the planet. Just look at their body of work. There’s Bach, Beethoven, Einstein, Mercedes, Volkswagen, BMW, Bayer, Merck, Adidas … Whew! But they’ll always be remembered as the dopes who fell in line behind the most dastardly despot in history. For allowing their brilliant, beautiful, cultured nation to become a bunch of monsters.
The point is none of us has the market on stupid. No individual or nation is immune. Which should call forth a little humility on our part. As well as a healthy measure of skepticism and doubt. That’s right. Doubt. When someone comes selling snake oil, vitamins, beauty products or elaborate conspiracy theories, the smart money is on, “Hmmm. Let me think about that and get back to you.
A rush to judgment is often a rush to folly. We would be wise this year to take our foot off the gas. And think.
Here’s an idea. Let’s make America smart again.
