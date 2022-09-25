A friend called me out recently for a column I wrote on the Supreme Court. I had pointed out that a majority of the justices are now Roman Catholic, and this was evident in their decisions on abortion and school prayer. My friend told me I sounded like the people who attacked JFK for his Catholic faith when he ran for president.
Ouch.
I have been critical of Catholic theology on a number of issues. Their refusal to ordain women, opposition to birth control especially in heavily populated third-world countries and the scandal of pedophilia to name several. But… I am mostly thankful for the Catholic church. I know, I know. The Crusades, Spanish Inquisition, persecution of both Protestants and Jews. The church has had its failings. Massive failings. But on balance, I think Vanderbilt scholar Karen Armstrong is right. Religion in general — and Catholicism in particular — has been good for the world. Good for civilization. And especially good for the most vulnerable among us.
Here’s what I know. When I moved to New Orleans in the seventies and went to work in one of the poorest neighborhoods in America, it was the Catholic sisters who were the difference makers. While I motored in and motored out of this crime-infested hell-hole of a community, the nuns moved in. Literally. Lived right there in the middle of it.
And not just in New Orleans. In cities all across America and the world.
Nobody cares more for the poor — nobody does more for “the least of these” — than our sisters and brothers in the Catholic church. They are foot washers, leprous sore cleansers, child adopters, advocates for victims and prisoners alike. Our local Catholic church doesn’t just preach on homelessness or assist with homeless ministries like a lot of us do. They actually move homeless people into their church building if needs be. In other words, they walk the walk.
While lots of religious leaders seem caught up in scandal after scandal, Pope Francis stands out like a dime among nickels. A Jesus person who eschews the opulence of the Vatican and regal trappings of the papacy to live in a modest apartment and carry his own toothbrush — which is about all he takes when he travels abroad.
At an even deeper level, the Catholic church remains one of the last bastions of a morality that is rooted in more than a person’s nerve endings. More than our appetites or what a particular person might think about a particular thing at a particular place and time. In other words, more than moral relativism. While post-modernism may have nothing more to offer than anybody’s best guess, Catholic theology and ethics are rooted in the belief that there are transcendent points of reference that are nonnegotiable and to which all life is ultimately accountable. They call the author of this moral universe “God,” and they believe that said God demands truth, justice and mercy from his creation. That there is such a thing as good and evil. Right and wrong. And that it was nicely summarized on those two stone tablets Moses brought down the mountain more than three thousand years ago.
Catholics take faith seriously but not just faith. They also take reason seriously. I taught at a Jesuit law school, and no one — not the Unitarians at Harvard, the crits at Yale or the skeptics at Cal Berkley — take learning any more seriously than the Catholics. They believe that God gave us brains for a reason, and you damn sure better use yours if you don’t want to flunk out of their schools. Some of the best and brightest humans I have ever known were faculty members at Georgetown Law including Maryville’s own Maria Glover.
So if I’m so high on the Catholics, why in the name of Mother Teresa aren’t I one?
Good question.
The truth is I’m too stubborn. I’m a Baptist, and if we Baptists have any creed beyond, “Jesus is Lord,” it’s this. Ain’t nobody going to tell me what to believe.
Plus, I’m a true-blue Protestant in my soul. That is to say I don’t feel the need for any priest or prelate — even one as holy as Pope Francis — to help me connect with God. The priesthood of every believer is more than a slogan to me.
I’m also a clergyman, and to be a clergyman in the Catholic church, you have to take three vows. Poverty, chastity and obedience. I don’t think I’ve got one of those in me much less all three.
So I may argue with our Catholic friends about this issue or that. But on the fundamentals of the faith, they’re the real deal. And probably better Christians than I.
