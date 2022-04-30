Maryville is lucky. Lucky like when you buy a house and find buried treasure in the backyard. Only a lot of Blount Countians still don’t know about the treasure. Maybe because they haven’t visited enough small towns to realize what we have in ours.
The mountains are pretty, but it’s not about the mountains. A lot of towns have those. It’s not even the great schools. A fair number also have those. The same for the low crime rate and cost of living.
It’s Maryville College. Honest to God. It’s our pearl of great price.
Maryville College is one of the ten best liberal arts colleges in the south. And it’s right here. In fact, it’s been here about as long as there’s been a here to be. You could almost say, no college, no Maryville. At least not the Maryville we know and love.
For two hundred years, Maryville College has been sending its graduates into the world to make it a better place. Thousands upon thousands of them. And lucky for us, a disproportionate number of them have stayed right here. People like Sonny Lambert, the Proffitts, the Calloways, Tutt Bradford, Mary Kay Sullivan, Steve West, Adriel McCord, Joe Costner, Penny Feguson and Don Story. Maryville College has trained our mayors, legislators, doctors, lawyers, judges, soldiers and teachers. Our poets, painters and pianists. Our preachers and priests. And that doesn’t even consider the hundreds and hundreds of faculty members from Isaac Anderson and Art Bushing to Terry Bunde and Peggy Cowan to Lori Schmied and John Gallagher. These incredible human beings have moved here, served here and raised their families here largely for one reason. Maryville College. Even the new football coach — Ben Fox — whom I have known since he was in high school — is one of the finest people you could ever want in your town.
And the students! What would we do without the students? They keep us young and smart and learning.
But like anyone or anything that achieves greatness, our college has its detractors. Mostly newcomers to Maryville who claim the college is “liberal.” Ha! Well, of course, it’s liberal. Proudly liberal I would imagine. It was, after all, a pro-Union, anti-slavery Presbyterian institution. And, with its Quaker neighbors in nearby Friendsville, a stop on the Underground Railroad for runaway slaves.
In other words, Maryville College was on the right side of history. And, if I may say, on God’s side.
Ours was also the first college in the state to admit African Americans. And the first to confer a bachelor’s degree on a woman way back in 1875.
The college has been equally “liberal” with her facilities, concerts, lectures, sporting events and miles of pristine woods and hiking trails. The performing arts center alone is worth millions to our community.
But those who really know her realize that Maryville College has also been stubbornly “conservative” about the things that matter most. Pushing back hard against the secularization of society. Against tribalism and incivility. Helping each student discover his or her own calling. (Thank you, Bill Meyer!) And the students are taught to give back. To volunteer. So they show up everywhere. From the Boys and Girls Club to church food pantries to the animal shelter.
What could be more conservative than standing up for traditional values like honesty, integrity, hard work, scholarship and respect? These are not just values carved on the rock which stands in the middle of campus. They are painstakingly etched into the hearts and minds of students by faculty members that care more for their students than themselves. Who shape not just the academic but the civic habits of the heart that make exemplary citizens for our city and our world.
Compare Maryville’s faculty salaries to those at other high-performing colleges and universities and you’ll better understand why I so admire these professors. They should be lauded. Honored. Just talk to their students. Not the relative handful of the easily offended who may not understand that college is a time to challenge their thinking and who see a socialist (or fascist) under every rock. But speak with the great swath of students, and you’ll soon conclude that the City of Maryville would be well advised to ignore the naysayers and do everything within its power to ensure the college’s future prosperity.
Oak Ridge is a great small city. So is Franklin. So are Greeneville, Athens and Kingsport.
But they don’t have what we have. Treasure in the backyard.
